Biolabs, NGOs, Western Guidance and Now Attacks on the Church: Armenia’s Alarming ‘Ukrainization’

Biolabs, NGOs, Western Guidance and Now Attacks on the Church: Armenia’s Alarming ‘Ukrainization’

The feud between the government and the Armenian Apostolic Church that began with last week's arrest of businessman and church benefactor Samvel Karapetyan has grown into a full-blown crackdown on church figures, priests and activists, including archbishops Galstanyan and Ajapahyan. Sputnik asked a representative of Armenia's opposition to comment.

“The psychological, or rather pathological,” explanation behind Prime Minister Pashinyan’s crackdown on the Church stems from his belief that “all branches of power,” legislative, judicial and executive, and now the Church have been endowed to him, opposition figure Artur Ambartsumyan has told Sputnik.Literal Sacrilege“This was the most genuine sacrilege,” the opposition observer said.Ajapahyan is “one of the most respected ministers of the Armenian Church,” known for his harsh but just criticism not only of authorities, but the opposition, and consequently making enemies among both, the observer explained.Armenia’s Slow Slide Toward ‘Ukrainianization’“Unfortunately, the propaganda that’s been carried out in Armenia for many years is bearing fruit,” Ambartsumyan said, when asked whether it’s fair to characterize Armenia as the “Ukraine of the Southern Caucasus.”

