Biolabs, NGOs, Western Guidance and Now Attacks on the Church: Armenia’s Alarming ‘Ukrainization’
15:44 GMT 28.06.2025 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 28.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankPriest Grigor Hovhannisyan reads a prayer outside a courthouse in Yerevan. A criminal case has been opened against Archbishop of Shirak of the Armenian Apostolic Church Mikael Ajapakhian, who is accused of publicly calling for the seizure of power, violation of territorial integrity, renunciation of sovereignty and violent overthrow of the constitutional order. On the night of June 28, Mikael Ajapakhian was arrested by a court decision for two months.
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov/
The feud between the government and the Armenian Apostolic Church that began with last week's arrest of businessman and church benefactor Samvel Karapetyan has grown into a full-blown crackdown on church figures, priests and activists, including archbishops Galstanyan and Ajapahyan. Sputnik asked a representative of Armenia's opposition to comment.
“The psychological, or rather pathological,” explanation behind Prime Minister Pashinyan’s crackdown on the Church stems from his belief that “all branches of power,” legislative, judicial and executive, and now the Church have been endowed to him, opposition figure Artur Ambartsumyan has told Sputnik.
“The pathology stems from the fact that this person thinks he made a revolution in Armenia in 2018, and that he himself is a representative of ‘the people’. To him, to be controlled by the people means controlling them,” the observer explained.
Literal Sacrilege
“What happened yesterday in Echmiadzin [the arrest of Archbishop Ajapahyan amid a standoff between riot police and protesters, ed.] was a blatant abomination that even the enemies of Armenia would not allow themselves to commit,” Ambartsumyan stressed, commenting on Ajapahyan’s detention on trumped up claims that he was called for the seizure of power.
“This was the most genuine sacrilege,” the opposition observer said.
Ajapahyan is “one of the most respected ministers of the Armenian Church,” known for his harsh but just criticism not only of authorities, but the opposition, and consequently making enemies among both, the observer explained.
Armenia’s Slow Slide Toward ‘Ukrainianization’
“Unfortunately, the propaganda that’s been carried out in Armenia for many years is bearing fruit,” Ambartsumyan said, when asked whether it’s fair to characterize Armenia as the “Ukraine of the Southern Caucasus.”
“Yes, we can say that Armenia is on the path to Ukrainization: many US biolabs have operated here, as in Ukraine, domestic and foreign policies have been coordinated with the ambassadors of Western countries. Hundreds of NGOS financed by various Western funds have operated here, as in Ukraine.”