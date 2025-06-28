https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/crude-confidence-china-doubles-down-on-iranian-oil-while-west-talks-pressure-1122355169.html

Crude Confidence: China Doubles Down on Iranian Oil While West Talks ‘Pressure’

China imported a record high of over 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil between June 1 and 20, according to ship-tracking firm Vortexa.

Iran is consistently proving it doesn't need Western markets to keep its economy afloat. China imported a record high of over 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil between June 1 and 20, according to ship-tracking firm Vortexa. Kpler pegged the monthly average (as of June 27) at 1.46 million bpd, a steep jump from one million bpd in May. What's Driving the Surge? Iranian authorities have on multiple occasions stated that they reserve the right to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to attacks by Israel. Closure of the world's busiest and most important oil transit chokepoint would significantly affect oil production and cause an "oil shock" in the region, Yemeni Ambassador to Egypt Khaled Mahfouz Bahah told Sputnik earlier.

