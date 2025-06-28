International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Chervonaya Zirka Village in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Chervonaya Zirka Village in DPR - MoD
The Russian armed forces took control of the village of Chervonaya Zirka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Chervonaya Zirka (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 505 Ukrainian soldiers and two armored vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday."Battlegroup Tsentr continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense. They defeated formations of two mechanized, assault, airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a national guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Popov Yar, Novoekonomicheskoe, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovskogo, Dimitrov, Mayak and Muravka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 505 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two cars and two field artillery pieces, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 155 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and an ammunition depot over the past day, the ministry said.Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 175 military servicemen, one field artillery gun in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, the statement read.Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian troops over the given period, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian troops, two field artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces destroyed ammunition and material depots, drone production and assembly shops, Russian air defense shot down six aerial bombs and 252 drones, the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces took control of the village of Chervonaya Zirka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Chervonaya Zirka (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 505 Ukrainian soldiers and two armored vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Battlegroup Tsentr continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense. They defeated formations of two mechanized, assault, airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a national guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Popov Yar, Novoekonomicheskoe, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovskogo, Dimitrov, Mayak and Muravka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 505 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two cars and two field artillery pieces, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 155 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and an ammunition depot over the past day, the ministry said.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 175 military servicemen, one field artillery gun in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, the statement read.
Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian troops over the given period, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian troops, two field artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces destroyed ammunition and material depots, drone production and assembly shops, Russian air defense shot down six aerial bombs and 252 drones, the statement said.
