Trump Pushing Netanyahu to Sign Gaza Ceasefire Deal With Hamas - Reports
President Donald Trump, left, listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has been trying to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a ceasefire with Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Newsweek has reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
"An agreement is very possible ... The president is working very hard on convincing the Israelis that the time is right, now that they have finished with the issue of Iran," the source was quoted as saying.
Trump is interested not just in a mere 60-day ceasefire but in a permanent truce that would pave the way toward talks on an Israel-Palestine peace accord.
🚨 GAZA CEASEFIRE WITHIN THE NEXT WEEK — TRUMP— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 28, 2025
"We think within the next week we're going to get a ceasefire," he told reporters. https://t.co/7dlD2SQBxB pic.twitter.com/RJTjcK0zGK
"He's hoping that those 60 days would lead to a resolution, the release of all the hostages and permanent cease fire that could lead to negotiations over the future of an Israel-Palestine peace agreement," the source said.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented attack from Hamas and retaliated by launching strikes and later ground operation in Gaza. A hostages-for-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19. Israel resumed strikes on Gaza on March 18, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to free the hostages and to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1.