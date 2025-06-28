https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/trump-pushing-netanyahu-to-sign-gaza-ceasefire-deal-with-hamas---reports-1122355401.html

Trump Pushing Netanyahu to Sign Gaza Ceasefire Deal With Hamas - Reports

US President Donald Trump has been trying to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a ceasefire with Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Newsweek has reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

"An agreement is very possible ... The president is working very hard on convincing the Israelis that the time is right, now that they have finished with the issue of Iran," the source was quoted as saying. Trump is interested not just in a mere 60-day ceasefire but in a permanent truce that would pave the way toward talks on an Israel-Palestine peace accord. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented attack from Hamas and retaliated by launching strikes and later ground operation in Gaza. A hostages-for-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19. Israel resumed strikes on Gaza on March 18, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to free the hostages and to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1.

