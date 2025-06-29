https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/protesters-in-paris-slam-macron-over-ukraine-policy-1122363182.html

Protesters in Paris Slam Macron Over Ukraine Policy

A rally demanding an end to the Ukraine conflict and a halt to Western arms deliveries to Kiev took place in central Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Protesters also called on France to leave NATO and demanded President Macron’s resignation. Organized by Florian Philippot, founder of The Patriots party, the protest drew several hundred participants.France must stop participating in foreign wars and "writing checks" to Ukraine, thereby bankrupting itself, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French right-wing The Patriots party, said on Sunday.The current French authorities are trying to "mask internal problems by supporting external conflicts," the politician noted, adding that it is hard to believe that France would be able to raise its defense spending to 5% of GDP, as agreed at the recent NATO summit."The question is how we use this money. This money is simply being thrown out the window. We know that Ukraine is an extremely corrupt country. Money is being taken away from hospitals, it is being taken away from farmers. It is absurd to pour it into endless conflicts in the Middle East or Ukraine," Philippot said.On Wednesday, French Health Minister Catherine Vautrin said that France was set to cut health care spending by 1.7 billion euros (almost $2 billion) in 2025 to address the budget deficit amid growing defense spending.

