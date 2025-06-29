https://sputnikglobe.com/20250629/russia-hits-ukraines-defense-industry-facilities-with-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1122361732.html
The Russian armed forces struck Ukraine's defense industry facilities and oil refineries overnight with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck Ukraine's defense industry facilities and oil refineries overnight with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"At night, the Russian armed forces delivered a mass strike by air-, ground-, and sea-based long-range precision weapons, Kinzhal hypersonic ballisticmissile systems as well as unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian defense industry and oil refineries. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces took control of the village of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of resolute and decisive actions, Battlegroup Tsentr liberated Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to 400 servicepeople, a US-made М113 combat armored vehicle, one Kazak armored fighting vehicle, 15 cars and four field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad
has eliminated up to 220 soldiers, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated more than 190 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian servicepeople.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok eliminated up to 185 Ukrainian servicepeople and destroyed four field artillery guns, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 85 Ukrainian soldiers
, nine motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot.
The air defense systems destroyed one long-range Ukrainian Neptune missile, 102 fixed-wing drones and an Israeli-made RADA counter-fire radar, the statement read.