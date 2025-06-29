Strategic Misfire: Iran Torches Israel’s Attack as Weak Political Theatre
Israel’s attack on Iran failed to achieve any of its objectives, said Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani in remarks to Al Mayadeen.
Israel's operation Rising Lion to target Iran's military and nuclear facilities amounted to a “strategic miscalculation” that only reinforced Iran’s resolve, stated Fatemeh Mohajerani.
🚨 US ADMITS: TOO WEAK TO HIT IRAN'S DEEPEST FACILITIES— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 28, 2025
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine told lawmakers that the US did not use GBU-57 bunker busters on Isfahan bunkers because they are beyond its reach https://t.co/Lx8cCji5wd pic.twitter.com/Gdy5X0UqhO
Military Response
Claims that Israel weakened Iran’s defense capabilities are “for domestic consumption,” underscored the spokeswoman.
Iran’s defense system remains strong, self-sufficient, and built for both symmetrical and asymmetrical threats, she noted, adding:
“Our response was measured, legal, and effective – and it sent the message we intended.”
Nuclear Program Moving Forward
Iran remains committed to advancing its peaceful nuclear program via advanced tech development.
Mohajerani deplored the fact that the IAEA and its director general, Rafael Grossi, failed to “denounce the cowardly strikes.”
Iran’s parliament, she confirmed, has backed a bill to scale down cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.
Message to the West
Western silence or passive approval of Israel’s actions makes it “complicit in war crimes,” according to the Iranian government spokeswoman.
This conflict proves that “militarism and reckless policies do not bring security. They only deepen instability,” concluded Fatemeh Mohajerani.