Strategic Misfire: Iran Torches Israel's Attack as Weak Political Theatre
Strategic Misfire: Iran Torches Israel’s Attack as Weak Political Theatre
Israel's attack on Iran failed to achieve any of its objectives, said Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani in remarks to Al Mayadeen.
Israel's operation Rising Lion to target Iran's military and nuclear facilities amounted to a “strategic miscalculation” that only reinforced Iran’s resolve, stated Fatemeh Mohajerani. Military Response Claims that Israel weakened Iran’s defense capabilities are “for domestic consumption,” underscored the spokeswoman.Iran’s defense system remains strong, self-sufficient, and built for both symmetrical and asymmetrical threats, she noted, adding:Nuclear Program Moving Forward Iran remains committed to advancing its peaceful nuclear program via advanced tech development. Mohajerani deplored the fact that the IAEA and its director general, Rafael Grossi, failed to “denounce the cowardly strikes.” Iran’s parliament, she confirmed, has backed a bill to scale down cooperation with the nuclear watchdog. Message to the West Western silence or passive approval of Israel’s actions makes it “complicit in war crimes,” according to the Iranian government spokeswoman.
Strategic Misfire: Iran Torches Israel’s Attack as Weak Political Theatre

People burn the representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags as a poster of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini is held at right during the funeral ceremony of Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists and their family members killed in a 12-day war with Israel, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Israel’s attack on Iran failed to achieve any of its objectives, said Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani in remarks to Al Mayadeen.
Israel's operation Rising Lion to target Iran's military and nuclear facilities amounted to a “strategic miscalculation” that only reinforced Iran’s resolve, stated Fatemeh Mohajerani.

Military Response

Claims that Israel weakened Iran’s defense capabilities are “for domestic consumption,” underscored the spokeswoman.
Iran’s defense system remains strong, self-sufficient, and built for both symmetrical and asymmetrical threats, she noted, adding:
“Our response was measured, legal, and effective – and it sent the message we intended.”

Nuclear Program Moving Forward

Iran remains committed to advancing its peaceful nuclear program via advanced tech development.
Mohajerani deplored the fact that the IAEA and its director general, Rafael Grossi, failed to “denounce the cowardly strikes.”
Iran’s parliament, she confirmed, has backed a bill to scale down cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

Message to the West

Western silence or passive approval of Israel’s actions makes it “complicit in war crimes,” according to the Iranian government spokeswoman.
This conflict proves that “militarism and reckless policies do not bring security. They only deepen instability,” concluded Fatemeh Mohajerani.
