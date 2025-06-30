https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/lavrov-raises-concerns-over-alarming-attacks-on-church-in-armenia--1122366020.html

Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Alarming Attacks on Church in Armenia

Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Alarming Attacks on Church in Armenia

The situation in Armenia is the country's internal affair, but attacks on church are concerning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Russia is interested in the situation in Armenia being resolved as soon as possible, the minister added.Armenia is still considered a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but this implies compliance with all the organization's obligations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added.Moscow expects clarity on all issues from Yerevan, but if it turns away from its allies, it is unlikely to benefit the people, the minister cautioned.NATO Defense Spending Surge Bound to Bring Down AllianceA catastrophic hike in the military budget of NATO countries will lead to the collapse of this alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.Russia Hopeful Western Countries Avoid Instigating 'Color Revolution' in SerbiaRussia hopes that the recent protests in Serbia will be resolved on the basis of the country's constitution and laws, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.Russia hopes that Western countries, which almost always try to take advantage of certain internal events in various countries in order to advance their interests to the detriment of the interests of other partners of the country in question, the top diplomat said, adding that "we hope that they will not engage in their color revolutions this time."

