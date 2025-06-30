Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Alarming Attacks on Church in Armenia
09:00 GMT 30.06.2025
CHOLPON ATA, Kyrgyzstan (Sputnik) - Armenia's current situation is the country's internal affair, but attacks on the church are very concerning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned on Monday.
"It is clear that this is an internal matter for our neighbors, but, of course, attacks on the canonical thousand-year-old Armenian Apostolic Church are of grave concern. The Church has always been one of the key pillars of Armenian society, and we would very much not like this Church to be subjected to unjustified attacks without any serious grounds," Lavrov told journalists following the CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.
Russia is interested in the situation in Armenia being resolved as soon as possible, the minister added.
Armenia is still considered a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but this implies compliance with all the organization's obligations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added.
"We have taken note that the foreign minister [of Armenia] has again refused to come to this event. We still consider Armenia a full member of this organization, but, of course, full membership implies participation and compliance with all obligations that follow from the statutory documents of the CSTO, including, by the way, the payment of dues," Lavrov told journalists following the CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council meeting.
Moscow expects clarity on all issues from Yerevan, but if it turns away from its allies, it is unlikely to benefit the people, the minister cautioned.
Yesterday, 16:41 GMT
NATO Defense Spending Surge Bound to Bring Down Alliance
A catastrophic hike in the military budget of NATO countries will lead to the collapse of this alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"A catastrophic, in my opinion, increase of the NATO [military] budget will also lead to the collapse of this organization," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council.
Russia Hopeful Western Countries Avoid Instigating 'Color Revolution' in Serbia
Russia hopes that the recent protests in Serbia will be resolved on the basis of the country's constitution and laws, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"We are monitoring this situation, we are interested in these protests being calmed down, as President of Serbia [Aleksandar] Vucic said, based on the constitution and laws of this friendly state," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council.
Russia hopes that Western countries, which almost always try to take advantage of certain internal events in various countries in order to advance their interests to the detriment of the interests of other partners of the country in question, the top diplomat said, adding that "we hope that they will not engage in their color revolutions this time."
"We note the readiness of the Serbian leadership for dialogue. Dialogue is the way to resolve any issues," Lavrov added.