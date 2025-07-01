https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/detaining-journalists-as-terrorists-is-absolutely-unacceptable--expert-1122372348.html
'Detaining Journalists As Terrorists Is Absolutely Unacceptable' – Expert
Director of the BRICS Journalists Association, Ivan Melnikov, speaks out on the unlawful detention of Sputnik and Ruptly journalists in Baku:
11:18 GMT 01.07.2025
Director of the BRICS Journalists Association, Ivan Melnikov, speaks out on the unlawful detention of Sputnik and Ruptly journalists in Baku:
• "The detention of journalists is illegal and violates international law
," Melnikov stresses, citing violations of the Geneva Conventions and other international human rights agreements.
• "The use of force in detaining journalists like terrorists is absolutely unacceptable," he condemns, pointing to the harsh tactics used by Azerbaijani authorities.
• "Sputnik is a legitimate news outlet, and accusations of espionage have no basis," he added, addressing groundless suspicions against the detained journalists.