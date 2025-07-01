https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/detaining-journalists-as-terrorists-is-absolutely-unacceptable--expert-1122372348.html

'Detaining Journalists As Terrorists Is Absolutely Unacceptable' – Expert

Director of the BRICS Journalists Association, Ivan Melnikov, speaks out on the unlawful detention of Sputnik and Ruptly journalists in Baku:

• "The detention of journalists is illegal and violates international law," Melnikov stresses, citing violations of the Geneva Conventions and other international human rights agreements.• "The use of force in detaining journalists like terrorists is absolutely unacceptable," he condemns, pointing to the harsh tactics used by Azerbaijani authorities.• "Sputnik is a legitimate news outlet, and accusations of espionage have no basis," he added, addressing groundless suspicions against the detained journalists.

