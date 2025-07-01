https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/russia-hopes-direct-contacts-with-baku-to-result-in-release-of-russian-reporters-1122371121.html

Russia Hopes Direct Contacts With Baku to Result in Release of Russian Reporters

Russia Hopes Direct Contacts With Baku to Result in Release of Russian Reporters

Moscow expects that direct contacts with Baku will lead to the release of detained Russian journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced an "operation" at the office of the Sputnik news agency in Baku, adding that the office still does not have connection with Moscow. Later in the day, the office said that two Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh, head of the editorial board of Sputnik Azerbaijan, and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov had been detained by Azerbaijani security forces in Baku on absurd charges. A Ruptly employee, an editor who was in Azerbaijan on a private visit, was also detained on Monday. Moscow pays attentions to information about the detention of employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan and Ruptly, the official said, adding that such measures against media representatives are absolutely not in line with generally accepted rules and norms and they do not correspond to the spirit and character of Russian-Azerbaijani relations. Russia Grateful to US For the Mediating Efforts in Ukrainian CrisisRussia is grateful to the United States for the efforts it is making to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saidon Tuesday.The next step is to coordinate the dates for the third round of talks between Moscow and Kiev, the spokesman also said, adding that so far, the parties were implementing the agreements reached during the previous rounds. At the same time, Russia is not interested in prolonging the negotiations.Russia is not slowing down or stopping work on the implementation of the agreements reached with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman added.At the same time, the spokesman refrained from assessing the pace of the negotiations.Kiev is well aware of what needs to be done to end hostilities as part of a special military operation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced these conditions at the Russian Foreign Ministry a year ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

