Russia Hopes Direct Contacts With Baku to Result in Release of Russian Reporters
10:51 GMT 01.07.2025 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 01.07.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow expects that direct contacts with Baku will lead to the release of detained Russian journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced an "operation" at the office of the Sputnik news agency in Baku, adding that the office still does not have connection with Moscow. Later in the day, the office said that two Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh, head of the editorial board of Sputnik Azerbaijan, and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov had been detained by Azerbaijani security forces in Baku on absurd charges. A Ruptly employee, an editor who was in Azerbaijan on a private visit, was also detained on Monday.
"We expect that in the very near future, through direct contacts with the Azerbaijani side, we will be able to secure their release. We are talking specifically about journalists," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow pays attentions to information about the detention of employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan and Ruptly, the official said, adding that such measures against media representatives are absolutely not in line with generally accepted rules and norms and they do not correspond to the spirit and character of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.
"We believe that this emotional, extremely emotional reaction will be replaced by direct communication, during which answers will be given to all the questions posed," Peskov added.
Russia Grateful to US For the Mediating Efforts in Ukrainian Crisis
Russia is grateful to the United States for the efforts it is making to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saidon Tuesday.
"Of course, we are grateful for the efforts made by Washington and members of the [US President Donald] Trump's team in order to facilitate negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov told reporters.
The next step is to coordinate the dates for the third round of talks between Moscow and Kiev, the spokesman also said, adding that so far, the parties were implementing the agreements reached during the previous rounds. At the same time, Russia is not interested in prolonging the negotiations.
Russia is not slowing down or stopping work on the implementation of the agreements reached with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman added.
"No one is prolonging anything here. Naturally, we are primarily interested in achieving our goals and the goals that we are trying to achieve during a special military operation through political and diplomatic means. Therefore, we are not interested in prolonging anything," Peskov said.
At the same time, the spokesman refrained from assessing the pace of the negotiations.
"Of course, the implementation of the agreements that have been reached so far during the two rounds takes time, and requires certain preparatory measures, certain measures to carry out exchanges, to organize the transfer and reception of the bodies of the dead," Peskov said.
Kiev is well aware of what needs to be done to end hostilities as part of a special military operation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced these conditions at the Russian Foreign Ministry a year ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"The special military operation continues. Kiev knows perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting in the framework of the special military operation. All these conditions were announced by the President a year ago in a speech to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kiev is well aware of and remembers these statements by President Putin," Peskov told reporters.