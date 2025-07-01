https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/us-lifts-sanctions-on-syrian-national-defense-forces-1122369867.html

US Lifts Sanctions on Syrian National Defense Forces

US Lifts Sanctions on Syrian National Defense Forces

Sputnik International

The US Department of State terminated sanctions on the Syrian National Defense Forces, the 1st and the 4th divisions of the Syrian Arab Army as well as a number of individuals and entities.

2025-07-01T04:41+0000

2025-07-01T04:41+0000

2025-07-01T04:41+0000

world

syria

donald trump

marco rubio

syrian national defense forces

turmoil in syria

syria conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122119959_0:0:2271:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_6ab123176058e2b163cd7e6fdd1390be.jpg

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lift sanctions on Syria, which also instructs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review the country's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. "The Department is further terminating sanctions on the following entities that were designated pursuant to E.O. 13894: FOURTH DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, FIRST DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, NATIONAL DEFENSE FORCES," the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/syria-announces-new-government---what-has-changed-1121710948.html

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-sponsored terrorism, us terrorism, syrian opposition, american terrorists, syrian war, war on terror, international coalition, terrorist threat, terrorist group, syrian army, terrorists attack aleppo, militants attack aleppo, terrorists in idlib, terrorists in aleppo, operation in syria, fight against terrorism, radical islamism, islamic jihad, islamic state, isis, is, tahrir al-sham, syrian national army, syrian sovereignty