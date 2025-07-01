International
US Lifts Sanctions on Syrian National Defense Forces
US Lifts Sanctions on Syrian National Defense Forces
Sputnik International
The US Department of State terminated sanctions on the Syrian National Defense Forces, the 1st and the 4th divisions of the Syrian Arab Army as well as a number of individuals and entities.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lift sanctions on Syria, which also instructs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review the country's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. "The Department is further terminating sanctions on the following entities that were designated pursuant to E.O. 13894: FOURTH DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, FIRST DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, NATIONAL DEFENSE FORCES," the statement added.
US Lifts Sanctions on Syrian National Defense Forces

04:41 GMT 01.07.2025
President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025
In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2025
© Saudi Royal Palace
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of State terminated sanctions on the Syrian National Defense Forces, the 1st and the 4th divisions of the Syrian Arab Army as well as a number of individuals and entities.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lift sanctions on Syria, which also instructs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review the country's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"Pursuant to section 7432(b)(1) of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 (22 U.S.C. 8791 note), the Secretary of State certified that it is in the national security interests of the United States to waive the application of sanctions for certain individuals and entities: ADAM TRADING AND INVESTMENT LLC, AL-QATTAN, Wassim Anwar, AL-ZUBAIDI, Khaled, INTERSECTION LLC, MURUJ CHAM INVESTMENT AND TOURISM GROUP, APEX DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS LLC, KALAI, Nader, AL-AMAR ONE-PERSON LLC, TIMEET TRADING LLC," the statement of the Department of State reads.

"The Department is further terminating sanctions on the following entities that were designated pursuant to E.O. 13894: FOURTH DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, FIRST DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, NATIONAL DEFENSE FORCES," the statement added.
