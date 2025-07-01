https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/usaid-terminates-foreign-assistance-programs-effective-july-1--rubio-1122372854.html

USAID Terminates Foreign Assistance Programs Effective July 1 – Rubio

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will cease its foreign assistance programs as the Trump administration aims to foster more reciprocal relationships with nations globally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

Rubio argues that the "charity-based model" has failed because leaders in developing countries have become dependent on US aid. He further stated that Washington will now focus on trade rather than aid in its relationships with foreign partners, emphasizing investment over assistance.

