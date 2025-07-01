International
USAID Terminates Foreign Assistance Programs Effective July 1 – Rubio
USAID Terminates Foreign Assistance Programs Effective July 1 – Rubio
Sputnik International
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will cease its foreign assistance programs as the Trump administration aims to foster more reciprocal relationships with nations globally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
Rubio argues that the "charity-based model" has failed because leaders in developing countries have become dependent on US aid. He further stated that Washington will now focus on trade rather than aid in its relationships with foreign partners, emphasizing investment over assistance.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will cease its foreign assistance programs as the Trump administration aims to foster more reciprocal relationships with nations globally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
"As of July 1st, USAID will officially cease to implement foreign assistance. Foreign assistance programs that align with administration policies—and which advance American interests—will be administered by the State Department, where they will be delivered with more accountability, strategy, and efficiency," Rubio wrote in a post on Substack.
Rubio argues that the "charity-based model" has failed because leaders in developing countries have become dependent on US aid. He further stated that Washington will now focus on trade rather than aid in its relationships with foreign partners, emphasizing investment over assistance.
"American should not pay taxes to fund failed governments in faraway lands. Moving forward, our assistance will be targeted and time limited. We will favor those nations that have demonstrated both the ability and willingness to help themselves and will target our resources to areas where they can have a multiplier effect and catalyze durable private sector, including American companies, and global investment," Rubio added.
