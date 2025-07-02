https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/arrest-of-karapetyan-highlights-crisis-of-democracy-in-armenia-1122387938.html
Arrest of Karapetyan Highlights Crisis of Democracy in Armenia
Arrest of Karapetyan Highlights Crisis of Democracy in Armenia
Sputnik International
Narine Dilbaryan, vice-chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, calls out the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan as a political move.
2025-07-02T19:14+0000
2025-07-02T19:14+0000
2025-07-03T09:29+0000
world
armenia
democracy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_c99e188b48a8aeb31aa3acd58628158b.jpg
“The criminal prosecution of Karapetyan and the decision to imprison him for two months is political; there is nothing legal about it,” she says.Karapetyan, a key supporter of the Armenian Apostolic Church and a major investor in the country, was arrested on June 18 under charges of inciting a coup. This attack on Karapetyan, a man who supports healthcare, education, and social programs, is a direct assault on Armenia’s foundational principles of freedom.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/pashinyan-threatens-electric-networks-of-armenia-staff-with-trial-for-political-activity-1122376662.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/armenias-first-ombudsperson-slams-karapetyan-arrest-shameful-attack-on-church-1122343845.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64cd3c96e868aae3c7bcbbaa1459ac4b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
democracy armenia, human rights armenia, armenian politics
democracy armenia, human rights armenia, armenian politics
Arrest of Karapetyan Highlights Crisis of Democracy in Armenia
19:14 GMT 02.07.2025 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 03.07.2025)
Narine Dilbaryan, vice-chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, calls out the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan as a political move.
“The criminal prosecution of Karapetyan and the decision to imprison him for two months is political; there is nothing legal about it,” she says.
"Human rights and democracy in Armenia are already completely violated," she tells Sputnik. She emphasizes the broader implications of the arrest, adding, “Freedom of speech and free will are now punishable offenses in Armenia.”
Karapetyan, a key supporter of the Armenian Apostolic Church and a major investor in the country, was arrested on June 18 under charges of inciting a coup.
"What we’re seeing is the transformation of Armenia from an authoritarian state to a totalitarian one," Dilbaryan warns. Geopolitical and anti-democratic forces are clearly at play, as the Armenian government’s push for control of private assets becomes more apparent.
This attack on Karapetyan, a man who supports healthcare, education, and social programs, is a direct assault on Armenia’s foundational principles of freedom.