Arrest of Karapetyan Highlights Crisis of Democracy in Armenia
Narine Dilbaryan, vice-chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, calls out the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan as a political move.
“The criminal prosecution of Karapetyan and the decision to imprison him for two months is political; there is nothing legal about it,” she says.Karapetyan, a key supporter of the Armenian Apostolic Church and a major investor in the country, was arrested on June 18 under charges of inciting a coup. This attack on Karapetyan, a man who supports healthcare, education, and social programs, is a direct assault on Armenia’s foundational principles of freedom.
democracy armenia, human rights armenia, armenian politics
19:14 GMT 02.07.2025 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 03.07.2025)
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan addresses Parliament on September 14, 2022
Subscribe
Narine Dilbaryan, vice-chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, calls out the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan as a political move.
“The criminal prosecution of Karapetyan and the decision to imprison him for two months is political; there is nothing legal about it,” she says.
"Human rights and democracy in Armenia are already completely violated," she tells Sputnik. She emphasizes the broader implications of the arrest, adding, “Freedom of speech and free will are now punishable offenses in Armenia.”
Karapetyan, a key supporter of the Armenian Apostolic Church and a major investor in the country, was arrested on June 18 under charges of inciting a coup.
"What we’re seeing is the transformation of Armenia from an authoritarian state to a totalitarian one," Dilbaryan warns. Geopolitical and anti-democratic forces are clearly at play, as the Armenian government’s push for control of private assets becomes more apparent.
This attack on Karapetyan, a man who supports healthcare, education, and social programs, is a direct assault on Armenia’s foundational principles of freedom.
