Arrest of Karapetyan Highlights Crisis of Democracy in Armenia

Arrest of Karapetyan Highlights Crisis of Democracy in Armenia

Narine Dilbaryan, vice-chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, calls out the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan as a political move.

2025-07-02T19:14+0000

2025-07-02T19:14+0000

2025-07-03T09:29+0000

armenia

democracy

“The criminal prosecution of Karapetyan and the decision to imprison him for two months is political; there is nothing legal about it,” she says.Karapetyan, a key supporter of the Armenian Apostolic Church and a major investor in the country, was arrested on June 18 under charges of inciting a coup. This attack on Karapetyan, a man who supports healthcare, education, and social programs, is a direct assault on Armenia’s foundational principles of freedom.

armenia

2025

