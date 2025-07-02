International
Quad Countries Announce Launch of Critical Minerals Initiative
Quad Countries Announce Launch of Critical Minerals Initiative
The United States, India, Australia and Japan, as members of the Quad partnership, announced the launch of an initiative to strengthen their security in terms of critical minerals supply chains, a joint statement read.
In addition, the meeting participants announced key initiatives to strengthen maritime and transnational security, economics, critical technologies, support for humanitarian aid and emergency response in the region.
09:36 GMT 02.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States, India, Australia and Japan, as members of the Quad partnership, announced the launch of an initiative to strengthen their security in terms of critical minerals supply chains, a joint statement read.

"We are launching today the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative, an ambitious expansion of our partnership to strengthen economic security and collective resilience by collaborating to secure and diversify critical minerals supply chains," the statement said on Tuesday following a foreign ministers’ meeting in Washington.

In addition, the meeting participants announced key initiatives to strengthen maritime and transnational security, economics, critical technologies, support for humanitarian aid and emergency response in the region.
