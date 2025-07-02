https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/quad-countries-announce-launch-of-critical-minerals-initiative-1122383458.html

Quad Countries Announce Launch of Critical Minerals Initiative

Quad Countries Announce Launch of Critical Minerals Initiative

The United States, India, Australia and Japan, as members of the Quad partnership, announced the launch of an initiative to strengthen their security in terms of critical minerals supply chains, a joint statement read.

In addition, the meeting participants announced key initiatives to strengthen maritime and transnational security, economics, critical technologies, support for humanitarian aid and emergency response in the region.

