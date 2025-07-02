https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/russia-disappointed-by-iaea-silence-over-kievs-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-attack-1122385174.html
Russia Disappointed by IAEA Silence Over Kiev's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack
Moscow is disappointed by the lack of reaction from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
On Friday, the press service of the ZNPP said that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack against a group of plant's employees in the area where work was being carried out on hydraulic structures. The employees were able to take cover in time and were not injured.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is disappointed by the lack of reaction from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
On Friday, the press service of the ZNPP said that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack against a group of plant's employees in the area where work was being carried out on hydraulic structures. The employees were able to take cover in time and were not injured.
"We are disappointed by the lack of any reaction to these actions by the Kiev regime on the part of the IAEA secretariat, despite the fact that the agency's leadership is well aware of the attack itself and which state, to be precise, which regime committed it," Zakharova told a briefing.
Russia will resolutely seek a proper assessment of Ukraine's actions by international organizations, primarily the IAEA and the UN, the spokeswoman added.