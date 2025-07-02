International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/russia-disappointed-by-iaea-silence-over-kievs-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-attack-1122385174.html
Russia Disappointed by IAEA Silence Over Kiev's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack
Russia Disappointed by IAEA Silence Over Kiev's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack
Sputnik International
Moscow is disappointed by the lack of reaction from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2025-07-02T12:20+0000
2025-07-02T12:20+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova
ukraine
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75c93d033193c14d9cfe56cadf59976.jpg
On Friday, the press service of the ZNPP said that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack against a group of plant's employees in the area where work was being carried out on hydraulic structures. The employees were able to take cover in time and were not injured. Russia will resolutely seek a proper assessment of Ukraine's actions by international organizations, primarily the IAEA and the UN, the spokeswoman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/why-is-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plants-neutrality-a-no-go-1121906598.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25f1e095b976e388d1c9600d67477d30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, russia's foreign policy, ukraine conflict, nuclear terrorsm, ukraine terrorism
ukrainian crisis, russia's foreign policy, ukraine conflict, nuclear terrorsm, ukraine terrorism

Russia Disappointed by IAEA Silence Over Kiev's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack

12:20 GMT 02.07.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankStele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is disappointed by the lack of reaction from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
On Friday, the press service of the ZNPP said that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack against a group of plant's employees in the area where work was being carried out on hydraulic structures. The employees were able to take cover in time and were not injured.

"We are disappointed by the lack of any reaction to these actions by the Kiev regime on the part of the IAEA secretariat, despite the fact that the agency's leadership is well aware of the attack itself and which state, to be precise, which regime committed it," Zakharova told a briefing.

Zaporozhye NPP cooling pools. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
Analysis
Why is Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Neutrality a No-Go?
21 April, 15:55 GMT
Russia will resolutely seek a proper assessment of Ukraine's actions by international organizations, primarily the IAEA and the UN, the spokeswoman added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала