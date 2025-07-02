https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/russia-disappointed-by-iaea-silence-over-kievs-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-attack-1122385174.html

Russia Disappointed by IAEA Silence Over Kiev's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack

Russia Disappointed by IAEA Silence Over Kiev's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack

Sputnik International

Moscow is disappointed by the lack of reaction from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2025-07-02T12:20+0000

2025-07-02T12:20+0000

2025-07-02T12:20+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

ukraine

terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75c93d033193c14d9cfe56cadf59976.jpg

On Friday, the press service of the ZNPP said that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack against a group of plant's employees in the area where work was being carried out on hydraulic structures. The employees were able to take cover in time and were not injured. Russia will resolutely seek a proper assessment of Ukraine's actions by international organizations, primarily the IAEA and the UN, the spokeswoman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/why-is-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plants-neutrality-a-no-go-1121906598.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, russia's foreign policy, ukraine conflict, nuclear terrorsm, ukraine terrorism