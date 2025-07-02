https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/russia-seeks-integration-into-electric-power-system-of-central-asia---grid-chief-1122377560.html
Russia Seeks Integration Into Electric Power System of Central Asia - Grid Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to become the fifth member of the Coordination Electric Power Council of Central Asia, Fedor Opadchy, the chair of the Russian Unified Energy System's operator, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Work has begun at Russia’s government level on Russia to accede to the agreement on parallel operation of Central Asian energy systems, granting the System Operator of Russia's Unified Energy System the status of the fifth participant in the Coordination Electric Power Council of Central Asia. Thanks to its practical experience of managing one of the world's largest energy systems as a ‘single node,’ the Russian Unified Energy System's operator can significantly contribute to the synchronization of energy system plans," Opadchy said.
The Russian Unified Energy System's operator carries out operational dispatch management, electricity production, transmission, and distribution across Russia, while also planning the long-term development of the nation’s power industry. Currently it is an observer in the Coordination Electric Power Council of Central Asia, which includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.