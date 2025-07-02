Russia Seeks Integration Into Electric Power System of Central Asia - Grid Chief

"Work has begun at Russia’s government level on Russia to accede to the agreement on parallel operation of Central Asian energy systems, granting the System Operator of Russia's Unified Energy System the status of the fifth participant in the Coordination Electric Power Council of Central Asia. Thanks to its practical experience of managing one of the world's largest energy systems as a ‘single node,’ the Russian Unified Energy System's operator can significantly contribute to the synchronization of energy system plans," Opadchy said.