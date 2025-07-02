https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/scandalous-media-bias-expert-slams-treatment-of-russian-journalists-in-azerbaijan-1122388225.html

Scandalous Media Bias: Expert Slams Treatment Of Russian Journalists In Azerbaijan

The detention of Sputnik's journalists in Azerbaijan is appaling, Dr. David William Norris, political commentator & former teaching fellow says.

"In the context of the whole of Russian media outlets, the banning of Sputnik and RT and the general treatment of Russian journalists, I find it all scandalous. Western media, even the more moderate ones, are usually only interested in their own misleading narratives," he tells Sputnik.Azerbaijani police raided Sputnik Azerbaijan’s office on June 30, detaining seven workers, including the editorial director and editor-in-chief, on unfounded charges.Rossiya Segodnya (Sputnik’s parent group) condemned the arrests as politically motivated, warning of deteriorating Russia-Azerbaijan relations.Reactions:

