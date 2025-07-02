International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/scandalous-media-bias-expert-slams-treatment-of-russian-journalists-in-azerbaijan-1122388225.html
Scandalous Media Bias: Expert Slams Treatment Of Russian Journalists In Azerbaijan
Scandalous Media Bias: Expert Slams Treatment Of Russian Journalists In Azerbaijan
Sputnik International
The detention of Sputnik's journalists in Azerbaijan is appaling, Dr. David William Norris, political commentator & former teaching fellow says.
2025-07-02T17:24+0000
2025-07-03T09:27+0000
world
azerbaijan
sputnik
rossiya segodnya
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/01/1122372473_0:180:1280:900_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f29b54d85723a4ae2e0009c713ecaa.jpg
"In the context of the whole of Russian media outlets, the banning of Sputnik and RT and the general treatment of Russian journalists, I find it all scandalous. Western media, even the more moderate ones, are usually only interested in their own misleading narratives," he tells Sputnik.Azerbaijani police raided Sputnik Azerbaijan’s office on June 30, detaining seven workers, including the editorial director and editor-in-chief, on unfounded charges.Rossiya Segodnya (Sputnik’s parent group) condemned the arrests as politically motivated, warning of deteriorating Russia-Azerbaijan relations.Reactions:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/we-view-what-is-happening-with-sputniks-staff-in-baku-as-injustice--dmitry-kiselev--1122368083.html
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/01/1122372473_0:60:1280:1020_1920x0_80_0_0_e01a0018f0b47c6bd414ce15aa243fe0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
azerbaijan crackdown sputnik, crackdown on media, persecution of media
azerbaijan crackdown sputnik, crackdown on media, persecution of media

Scandalous Media Bias: Expert Slams Treatment Of Russian Journalists In Azerbaijan

17:24 GMT 02.07.2025 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 03.07.2025)
Seven people were detained as a result of an 'operation' at Sputnik Azerbaijan editorial office in Baku, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said
Seven people were detained as a result of an 'operation' at Sputnik Azerbaijan editorial office in Baku, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2025
Subscribe
The detention of Sputnik's journalists in Azerbaijan is appaling, Dr. David William Norris, political commentator & former teaching fellow says.
"In the context of the whole of Russian media outlets, the banning of Sputnik and RT and the general treatment of Russian journalists, I find it all scandalous. Western media, even the more moderate ones, are usually only interested in their own misleading narratives," he tells Sputnik.
Azerbaijani police raided Sputnik Azerbaijan’s office on June 30, detaining seven workers, including the editorial director and editor-in-chief, on unfounded charges.
Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2025
World
‘We View What Is Happening With Sputnik’s Staff in Baku as Injustice’ – Dmitry Kiselev
30 June, 16:36 GMT
Rossiya Segodnya (Sputnik’s parent group) condemned the arrests as politically motivated, warning of deteriorating Russia-Azerbaijan relations.
Reactions:
The Foreign Ministry called the crackdown unjustified, suspecting ulterior motives.
The Kremlin vowed to push for their release through diplomatic channels.
The UN stressed the need to protect press freedom.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала