USAID Programs for Ukraine Might Be Terminated This Year - Reports
The programs for Ukraine of the now-dismantled United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which have been transferred to the State Department, may be terminated by the end of the year, the Kyiv Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
Existing contracts related to Ukraine have been transferred to the State Department, but the department lacks of legal mechanisms to manage them and has no plan for their legal implementation, the report said. This concerns program related to health care, energy and cybersecurity. On February 2, then-chief of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, called USAID a "criminal organization" that "needs to die." Musk said that US President Donald Trump had agreed to close USAID. On July 1, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that USAID was officially ending the administration of foreign aid programs, while some of the programs would be transferred to the State Department.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The programs for Ukraine of the now-dismantled United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which have been transferred to the State Department, may be terminated by the end of the year, the Ukrainian media reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
"Many of the implementers of these programs have gone bankrupt… I will be very surprised if these contracts make it to the end of the year," one of the former USAID officials was quoted as saying.
Existing contracts related to Ukraine have been transferred to the State Department, but the department lacks of legal mechanisms to manage them and has no plan for their legal implementation, the report said. This concerns program related to health care, energy and cybersecurity.
On February 2, then-chief of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, called USAID a "criminal organization" that "needs to die." Musk said that US President Donald Trump had agreed to close USAID.
On July 1, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that USAID was officially ending the administration of foreign aid programs
, while some of the programs would be transferred to the State Department.