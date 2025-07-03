https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/azerbaijans-srackdown-on-sputnik-journalists-outrageous-violation-of-all-norms-1122392162.html

Azerbaijan’s Сrackdown on Sputnik Journalists ‘Outrageous Violation’ of All Norms’

Russia earlier urged Azerbaijan to take measures to return the two’s relations to the level of strategic alliance following the incident related to the detention of Sputnik journalists.

The incident reflects an “increasingly unstable atmosphere” in the trans-Caucasian region, including Azerbaijan, US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazar tells Sputnik.“The US just launched a major attack on Iran. That creates instability in Azerbaijan and a lot of pivoting and maneuvering on its part,” the analyst stresses. Who Could Be Interested in the Incident?"A more aggressive Azerbaijan would be advantageous” to these players who are “stirring the pot”, the analyst underscores, citing Israel, Ukraine, and the US.How Did International Rights Groups React? The Western human rights community doesn’t care because “they're so fiercely anti-Russian and protective of the West’s interests,” according to the analyst.

