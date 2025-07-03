https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/azerbaijans-srackdown-on-sputnik-journalists-outrageous-violation-of-all-norms-1122392162.html
Azerbaijan’s Сrackdown on Sputnik Journalists ‘Outrageous Violation’ of All Norms’
Azerbaijan’s Сrackdown on Sputnik Journalists ‘Outrageous Violation’ of All Norms’
Sputnik International
Russia earlier urged Azerbaijan to take measures to return the two’s relations to the level of strategic alliance following the incident related to the detention of Sputnik journalists.
2025-07-03T14:38+0000
2025-07-03T14:38+0000
2025-07-03T14:38+0000
analysis
russia
azerbaijan
journalists
violation
crackdown
interest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/01/1122371337_0:0:505:284_1920x0_80_0_0_e64946f5803d891e89844d50af34246b.jpg
The incident reflects an “increasingly unstable atmosphere” in the trans-Caucasian region, including Azerbaijan, US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazar tells Sputnik.“The US just launched a major attack on Iran. That creates instability in Azerbaijan and a lot of pivoting and maneuvering on its part,” the analyst stresses. Who Could Be Interested in the Incident?"A more aggressive Azerbaijan would be advantageous” to these players who are “stirring the pot”, the analyst underscores, citing Israel, Ukraine, and the US.How Did International Rights Groups React? The Western human rights community doesn’t care because “they're so fiercely anti-Russian and protective of the West’s interests,” according to the analyst.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/azerbaijan-never-made-claims-against-sputnik-office--its-journalists-in-baku-russian-mfa-1122376800.html
russia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/01/1122371337_62:0:477:311_1920x0_80_0_0_f7d639f93b04ef522813c5655ee30643.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
azerbaijan's crackdown on spuntik journalists, violation of all norms, instable situation in trans-caucasian region
azerbaijan's crackdown on spuntik journalists, violation of all norms, instable situation in trans-caucasian region
Azerbaijan’s Сrackdown on Sputnik Journalists ‘Outrageous Violation’ of All Norms’
Russia earlier urged Azerbaijan to take measures to return the two’s relations to the level of strategic alliance following the incident related to the detention of Sputnik journalists.
The incident
reflects an “increasingly unstable atmosphere” in the trans-Caucasian region, including Azerbaijan, US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazar
tells Sputnik
.
“The US just launched a major attack on Iran
. That creates instability in Azerbaijan and a lot of pivoting and maneuvering on its part,” the analyst stresses.
Who Could Be Interested in the Incident?
“A lot of outside players have an interest in asserting their interest in Azerbaijan and turning it against Russia,” the pundit points out.
"A more aggressive Azerbaijan would be advantageous” to these players who are “stirring the pot”, the analyst underscores, citing Israel
, Ukraine, and the US.
How Did International Rights Groups React?
The Western human rights community doesn’t care because “they're so fiercely anti-Russian and protective of the West’s interests,” according to the analyst.
That’s why these rights activists in Europe and the US “rarely speak out when Russians are victimized,” Lazar concludes.