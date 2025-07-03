https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/irans-missiles-strike-israeli-military-scientific-hub--weizmann-institute-left-in-ruins--reports-1122387514.html
Iran’s June 15 missile strike targeted the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot — one of Israel’s key military-linked research centers — causing extensive damage across the campus, Mehr News Agency reported.
Key damage includes:Though often presented as a civilian institution, the Weizmann Institute maintains documented ties to Israel's defense sector, including joint projects with arms manufacturer Elbit Systems and contributions to AI, drone warfare, and military surveillance systems. It has also played a historical role in Israel's nuclear program.During the 1948 conflict, the institute reportedly supported Zionist militias by developing weapons and explosives — a legacy some say continues in its military partnerships today.
According to Channel 13, the institute's president Alon Chen
confirmed that Iranian missiles
struck with "extreme precision," contradicting earlier Israeli claims of minimal damage. Estimated losses range from $300 million to $570 million
, with around 90% of the campus affected
.
A newly built chemistry lab destroyed before opening
Fires in life sciences facilities and loss of critical research data
Total destruction of a cardiac regeneration lab housing 22 years of work
Disruption to over 45 research groups
and shared scientific infrastructure
Though often presented as a civilian institution, the Weizmann Institute maintains documented ties to Israel’s defense sector, including joint projects with arms manufacturer Elbit Systems and contributions to AI, drone warfare, and military surveillance systems. It has also played a historical role in Israel’s nuclear program.
During the 1948 conflict, the institute reportedly supported Zionist militias by developing weapons and explosives — a legacy some say continues in its military partnerships today.