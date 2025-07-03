https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/irans-missiles-strike-israeli-military-scientific-hub--weizmann-institute-left-in-ruins--reports-1122387514.html

Iran’s Missiles Strike Israeli Military-Scientific Hub — Weizmann Institute Left in Ruins — Reports

Iran’s June 15 missile strike targeted the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot — one of Israel’s key military-linked research centers — causing extensive damage across the campus, Mehr News Agency reported.

According to Channel 13, the institute’s president Alon Chen confirmed that Iranian missiles struck with “extreme precision,” contradicting earlier Israeli claims of minimal damage. Estimated losses range from $300 million to $570 million, with around 90% of the campus affected.Key damage includes:Though often presented as a civilian institution, the Weizmann Institute maintains documented ties to Israel’s defense sector, including joint projects with arms manufacturer Elbit Systems and contributions to AI, drone warfare, and military surveillance systems. It has also played a historical role in Israel’s nuclear program.During the 1948 conflict, the institute reportedly supported Zionist militias by developing weapons and explosives — a legacy some say continues in its military partnerships today.

