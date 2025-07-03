International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russian-forces-take-control-of-melovoye-in-kharkov-region-razino-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1122389116.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Melovoye in Kharkov Region, Razino in DPR - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Take Control of Melovoye in Kharkov Region, Razino in DPR - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-07-03T10:43+0000
2025-07-03T10:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122271836_0:71:2940:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_36f27e3bda24f5b7d16e895ccc81d5de.jpg
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Sever group has eliminated more than 240 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/us-abrams-tanks-get-russian-makeover-as-pentagon-copies-battlefield-tech-1122388766.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122271836_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6df9a03cb012c077561985189f470431.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflct, russia-nato showdown
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflct, russia-nato showdown

Russian Forces Take Control of Melovoye in Kharkov Region, Razino in DPR - Defense Ministry

10:43 GMT 03.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, July 3 (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of decisive actions by the Russian troops, the settlements of Melovoye in the Kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that at the same time, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Tsentr Battlegroup has taken control of the Razino settlement.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Visitors get a closer look at a trophy M1 Abrams main battle tank captured by Russian forces at Victory Park in Moscow. The tank is one of over 30 pieces of military equipment from a dozen mostly NATO countries put on display. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2025
Military
US Abrams Tanks Get 'Russian Makeover' as Pentagon Copies Battlefield Tech
09:53 GMT

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 440 servicepeople, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, six vehicles and two field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.

The Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Sever group has eliminated more than 240 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала