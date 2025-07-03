https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russian-forces-take-control-of-melovoye-in-kharkov-region-razino-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1122389116.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Melovoye in Kharkov Region, Razino in DPR - Defense Ministry
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Sever group has eliminated more than 240 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
MOSCOW, July 3 (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of decisive actions by the Russian troops, the settlements of Melovoye in the Kharkov region have been liberated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that at the same time, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Tsentr Battlegroup has taken control of the Razino settlement.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 440 servicepeople, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, six vehicles and two field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
The Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Sever group has eliminated more than 240 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.