Russian Forces Take Control of Melovoye in Kharkov Region, Razino in DPR - Defense Ministry

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Sever group has eliminated more than 240 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.

