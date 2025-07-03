https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/ukraine-claims-all-us-weapon-supplies-halted---reports-1122388535.html
Ukraine Claims All US Weapon Supplies Halted - Reports
Ukraine has stopped receiving any military supplies from the US, including shells and spare parts, the Economist has reported, citing Ukrainian officials.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has stopped receiving any military supplies from the US, including shells and spare parts, the Economist has reported, citing Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian officials believe that the administration of US President Donald Trump tries to push Ukraine for political concessions
by halting the supplies, the media said. Since January, Trump has not made any new commitments regarding weapons for Ukraine, it recalled.
On Tuesday, US media reported that the Pentagon paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that the US's own stock was running critically low. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed the halt in supplies to NBC News, stating that the decision prioritized US interests.
On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the fewer weapons were supplied to Kiev the sooner the special military operation would end.
Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.