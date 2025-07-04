https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/aircraft-carrying-russian-soldiers-returned-in-prisoner-exchange-lands-near-moscow-1122395990.html
Aircraft Carrying Russian Soldiers Returned in Prisoner Exchange Lands Near Moscow
A plane carrying another group of Russian servicepeople who were returned from Kiev-controlled territory has landed at an airport outside Moscow on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Russian soldiers were first transported to the territory of Belarus, where they received the necessary psychological and medical assistance. In Russia, the soldiers will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the defense ministry.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the return of another group of Russian soldiers from territory controlled by the Kiev under the Istanbul agreements. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over.
