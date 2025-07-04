https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/more-russian-pows-exchanged-under-istanbul-agreements-1122395061.html

More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements

More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements

Sputnik International

Another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime under the Istanbul agreements. A group of Ukrainian prisoners of war has been handed over in exchange, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2025-07-04T10:06+0000

2025-07-04T10:06+0000

2025-07-04T10:16+0000

russia

istanbul

russia

russian ministry of defense

pow

prisoner exchange

exchange

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122342354_0:56:3440:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_08f417a65cd6220ea09a70c69f7f4514.jpg

"On July 4, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.The freed Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in the medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Russia," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territory-ukrainian-prisoners-exchanged-1122232512.html

istanbul

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian servicemen, russian ministry of defense, kiev regime, pows exchange