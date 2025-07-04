International
More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/more-russian-pows-exchanged-under-istanbul-agreements-1122395061.html
More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements
More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements
Sputnik International
Another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime under the Istanbul agreements. A group of Ukrainian prisoners of war has been handed over in exchange, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2025-07-04T10:06+0000
2025-07-04T10:16+0000
russia
istanbul
russia
russian ministry of defense
pow
prisoner exchange
exchange
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122342354_0:56:3440:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_08f417a65cd6220ea09a70c69f7f4514.jpg
"On July 4, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.The freed Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in the medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Russia," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territory-ukrainian-prisoners-exchanged-1122232512.html
istanbul
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122342354_355:0:3086:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce50c197cb013a0a88815295dfd70033.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian servicemen, russian ministry of defense, kiev regime, pows exchange
russian servicemen, russian ministry of defense, kiev regime, pows exchange

More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements

10:06 GMT 04.07.2025 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 04.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul
Russian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime under the Istanbul agreements. A group of Ukrainian prisoners of war has been handed over in exchange, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"On July 4, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.
"In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war has been handed over," it added.
The freed Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.
"All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in the medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Russia," the ministry said.
Exchange of PoWs between Russia and Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
Russia
Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territory, Ukrainian Prisoners Exchanged
12 June, 11:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала