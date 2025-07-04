https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/more-russian-pows-exchanged-under-istanbul-agreements-1122395061.html
More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements
Another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime under the Istanbul agreements. A group of Ukrainian prisoners of war has been handed over in exchange, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"On July 4, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.The freed Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in the medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Russia," the ministry said.
10:06 GMT 04.07.2025 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 04.07.2025)
"On July 4, 2025, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements
reached on June 2, 2025, in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.
"In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war has been handed over," it added.
The freed Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.
"All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in the medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Russia," the ministry said.