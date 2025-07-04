https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/azerbaijan-heavily-dependent-on-exports-of-plastic-tomatoes-fruits-to-russia-1122394532.html

Azerbaijan Heavily Dependent on Exports of Plastic, Tomatoes, Fruits to Russia

Azerbaijan Heavily Dependent on Exports of Plastic, Tomatoes, Fruits to Russia

Sputnik International

Russia is the main buyer of Azerbaijan’s key non-energy export goods, particularly plastic, tomatoes and fruits, a Sputnik analysis of data from UN Comtrade platform revealed.

2025-07-04T09:17+0000

2025-07-04T09:17+0000

2025-07-04T09:17+0000

economy

azerbaijan

russia

export

baku

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106115/84/1061158415_0:285:5472:3363_1920x0_80_0_0_13bba2b8edfe7e2225c9add3bbb14c1c.jpg

On Wednesday, a member of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Rasim Musabayov told the Azerbaijani outlet Minval that negotiations between Moscow and Baku on a number of major joint economic projects had been suspended. Last year, plastics and plastic products topped the list of Azerbaijani non-energy export goods, with sales totaling $368.9 million, followed by gold ($211.9 million) and cotton ($177.1 million). Also in the top 10 were exotic fruits ($175.5 million), tomatoes ($175.4 million), passenger cars ($171.7 million), nuts ($131.3 million), fertilizers ($126.2 million), aluminum sheets ($110.1 million) and stone fruits ($99.4 million). Russia was the main buyer of half of these products. It accounted for 98% of Azerbaijan’s export of stone fruits - $97.1 million - with the majority being peaches, nectarines, and cherries. Russia was also the destination of 96% of Azerbaijan’s tomato exports ($168.7 million), 87% of exotic fruits ($153.4 million), 64% of plastic products ($235.7 million) and 53% of nuts, mainly hazelnuts ($70.2 million).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/azerbaijan-may-lose-nearly-12bln-in-exports-to-russia-1122389273.html

azerbaijan

russia

baku

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

exports of plastic, tomatoes, fruits to russia, main buyer of azerbaijan’s key non-energy export