Azerbaijan Heavily Dependent on Exports of Plastic, Tomatoes, Fruits to Russia

Russia is the main buyer of Azerbaijan’s key non-energy export goods, particularly plastic, tomatoes and fruits, a Sputnik analysis of data from UN Comtrade platform revealed.
On Wednesday, a member of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Rasim Musabayov told the Azerbaijani outlet Minval that negotiations between Moscow and Baku on a number of major joint economic projects had been suspended. Last year, plastics and plastic products topped the list of Azerbaijani non-energy export goods, with sales totaling $368.9 million, followed by gold ($211.9 million) and cotton ($177.1 million). Also in the top 10 were exotic fruits ($175.5 million), tomatoes ($175.4 million), passenger cars ($171.7 million), nuts ($131.3 million), fertilizers ($126.2 million), aluminum sheets ($110.1 million) and stone fruits ($99.4 million). Russia was the main buyer of half of these products. It accounted for 98% of Azerbaijan’s export of stone fruits - $97.1 million - with the majority being peaches, nectarines, and cherries. Russia was also the destination of 96% of Azerbaijan’s tomato exports ($168.7 million), 87% of exotic fruits ($153.4 million), 64% of plastic products ($235.7 million) and 53% of nuts, mainly hazelnuts ($70.2 million).
