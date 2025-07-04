International
More Russian POWs Exchanged Under Istanbul Agreements
Azerbaijan Heavily Dependent on Exports of Plastic, Tomatoes, Fruits to Russia
Azerbaijan Heavily Dependent on Exports of Plastic, Tomatoes, Fruits to Russia
Russia is the main buyer of Azerbaijan’s key non-energy export goods, particularly plastic, tomatoes and fruits, a Sputnik analysis of data from UN Comtrade platform revealed.
On Wednesday, a member of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Rasim Musabayov told the Azerbaijani outlet Minval that negotiations between Moscow and Baku on a number of major joint economic projects had been suspended. Last year, plastics and plastic products topped the list of Azerbaijani non-energy export goods, with sales totaling $368.9 million, followed by gold ($211.9 million) and cotton ($177.1 million). Also in the top 10 were exotic fruits ($175.5 million), tomatoes ($175.4 million), passenger cars ($171.7 million), nuts ($131.3 million), fertilizers ($126.2 million), aluminum sheets ($110.1 million) and stone fruits ($99.4 million). Russia was the main buyer of half of these products. It accounted for 98% of Azerbaijan’s export of stone fruits - $97.1 million - with the majority being peaches, nectarines, and cherries. Russia was also the destination of 96% of Azerbaijan’s tomato exports ($168.7 million), 87% of exotic fruits ($153.4 million), 64% of plastic products ($235.7 million) and 53% of nuts, mainly hazelnuts ($70.2 million).
09:17 GMT 04.07.2025
A view of the Old City with the Flame Towers skyscrapers in background in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2017
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is the main buyer of Azerbaijan’s key non-energy export goods, particularly plastic, tomatoes and fruits, a Sputnik analysis of data from UN Comtrade platform revealed.
On Wednesday, a member of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Rasim Musabayov told the Azerbaijani outlet Minval that negotiations between Moscow and Baku on a number of major joint economic projects had been suspended.
Last year, plastics and plastic products topped the list of Azerbaijani non-energy export goods, with sales totaling $368.9 million, followed by gold ($211.9 million) and cotton ($177.1 million).
Also in the top 10 were exotic fruits ($175.5 million), tomatoes ($175.4 million), passenger cars ($171.7 million), nuts ($131.3 million), fertilizers ($126.2 million), aluminum sheets ($110.1 million) and stone fruits ($99.4 million).
Russia was the main buyer of half of these products. It accounted for 98% of Azerbaijan’s export of stone fruits - $97.1 million - with the majority being peaches, nectarines, and cherries.
Russia was also the destination of 96% of Azerbaijan’s tomato exports ($168.7 million), 87% of exotic fruits ($153.4 million), 64% of plastic products ($235.7 million) and 53% of nuts, mainly hazelnuts ($70.2 million).
