Businessman Karapetyan Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Armenian Pro-Gov’t Deputies

Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan has filed a defamation lawsuit against two members of the Armenian parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party, Arsen Torosyan and Hayk Konjoryan, the judicial information portal DataLex reported on Friday.

Karapetyan demands that the deputies publicly apologize and refute slanderous statements about his alleged ties with the Russian Federal Security Service and illegal economic activities. The lawsuit requires the recovery of 9 million drams ($24,000) and the court costs, consisting of state fees and attorney's fees, from each lawmaker as a compensation for insult and slander. Karapetyan previously expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. Karapetyan, who has pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent, is a major investor in Armenia through the Tashir Group. The foundation supports health care, education, cultural preservation, church reconstruction, youth sports, and social programs for low-income families and the disabled.

2025

