Ukraine Launches Active Intel Operations in Hungary to Influence 2026 Elections - Orban
Ukraine has launched active intelligence operations in Hungary to influence the 2026 parliamentary elections and bring a pro-Ukrainian government to power, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"A plan has been developed to create another large party alongside or instead of the ruling one. One that should win the elections and then implement the decisions made in Brussels. Ukrainians are coming to the understanding that the most important issue for Europe in the next 10 years will be the issue of war and peace, that is, Ukraine, whether the warring country will be accepted into the EU or not ... That is why they are constantly carrying out special services actions in Hungary," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster, adding that "very active activity of the Ukrainian special services is constantly taking place" not only among politicians, but also among organizations, public opinion leaders and the media.
