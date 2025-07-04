https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/us-secretary-of-defense-hegseth-takes-unilateral-step-to-reduce-military-aid-to-ukraine-1122395301.html

US Secretary of Defense Hegseth Takes Unilateral Step to Reduce Military Aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has made the decision to partially suspend US military assistance to Ukraine unilaterally, ignoring an analysis by senior military officers, the NBC broadcaster reported on Friday, citing officials.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is still supplying weapons to Ukraine but added that former President Joe Biden had emptied out the country's munition stockpile with massive foreign assistance deliveries. This was the third time the secretary made such a move, congressional aides and a former US official told the broadcaster, adding that at the two previous instances, in February and in May, Hegseth's decisions were overturned days later. At the same time, senior military officers provided the secretary with a report saying that sending assistance to Kiev would not jeopardize the US' homeland security and stockpiles, three US officials said. Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter added that the decision surprised the US State Department and Congress, as well as European and Ukrainian officials. On Tuesday, Politico reported that the US was suspending ammunition and weapon supplies to Ukraine due to depleted stocks. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed the suspension to NBC News, stating that the decision prioritizes US interests. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the fewer weapons are supplied to Kiev, the sooner the special military operation would end. On Wednesday, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said that the United States cannot continue providing weapons to countries "all around the world," as it has to prioritize its own security, including that of its overseas troops. He added that the Department of Defense is working to create a new "framework" for the distribution of US weaponry.

