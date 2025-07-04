International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/us-secretary-of-defense-hegseth-takes-unilateral-step-to-reduce-military-aid-to-ukraine-1122395301.html
US Secretary of Defense Hegseth Takes Unilateral Step to Reduce Military Aid to Ukraine
US Secretary of Defense Hegseth Takes Unilateral Step to Reduce Military Aid to Ukraine
Sputnik International
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has made the decision to partially suspend US military assistance to Ukraine unilaterally, ignoring an analysis by senior military officers, the NBC broadcaster reported on Friday, citing officials.
2025-07-04T12:47+0000
2025-07-04T12:47+0000
world
donald trump
us
joe biden
peter hegseth
ukraine
white house
us military aid
foreign military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_888b05b0087ffb1016fc8737cb4ce8cd.jpg
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is still supplying weapons to Ukraine but added that former President Joe Biden had emptied out the country's munition stockpile with massive foreign assistance deliveries. This was the third time the secretary made such a move, congressional aides and a former US official told the broadcaster, adding that at the two previous instances, in February and in May, Hegseth's decisions were overturned days later. At the same time, senior military officers provided the secretary with a report saying that sending assistance to Kiev would not jeopardize the US' homeland security and stockpiles, three US officials said. Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter added that the decision surprised the US State Department and Congress, as well as European and Ukrainian officials. On Tuesday, Politico reported that the US was suspending ammunition and weapon supplies to Ukraine due to depleted stocks. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed the suspension to NBC News, stating that the decision prioritizes US interests. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the fewer weapons are supplied to Kiev, the sooner the special military operation would end. On Wednesday, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said that the United States cannot continue providing weapons to countries "all around the world," as it has to prioritize its own security, including that of its overseas troops. He added that the Department of Defense is working to create a new "framework" for the distribution of US weaponry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/us-military-aid-to-ukraine-continues-pause-involves-only-one-aspect---state-dept-1122387342.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403d9bb91e5b68afb082657ef54f9ffa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us secretary of defense hegseth, reduce military aid to ukraine, us military assistance to ukraine
us secretary of defense hegseth, reduce military aid to ukraine, us military assistance to ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Hegseth Takes Unilateral Step to Reduce Military Aid to Ukraine

12:47 GMT 04.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUS Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has made the decision to partially suspend US military assistance to Ukraine unilaterally, ignoring an analysis by senior military officers, the NBC broadcaster reported on Friday, citing officials.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is still supplying weapons to Ukraine but added that former President Joe Biden had emptied out the country's munition stockpile with massive foreign assistance deliveries.
This was the third time the secretary made such a move, congressional aides and a former US official told the broadcaster, adding that at the two previous instances, in February and in May, Hegseth's decisions were overturned days later.
At the same time, senior military officers provided the secretary with a report saying that sending assistance to Kiev would not jeopardize the US' homeland security and stockpiles, three US officials said.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter added that the decision surprised the US State Department and Congress, as well as European and Ukrainian officials.
On Tuesday, Politico reported that the US was suspending ammunition and weapon supplies to Ukraine due to depleted stocks. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed the suspension to NBC News, stating that the decision prioritizes US interests. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the fewer weapons are supplied to Kiev, the sooner the special military operation would end.
On Wednesday, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said that the United States cannot continue providing weapons to countries "all around the world," as it has to prioritize its own security, including that of its overseas troops. He added that the Department of Defense is working to create a new "framework" for the distribution of US weaponry.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2025
World
US Military Aid to Ukraine Continues, Pause Involves Only 'One Aspect' - State Dept.
Yesterday, 04:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала