International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/eu-drafts-plan-to-build-critical-mineral-reserves-for-emergencies-1122397446.html
EU Drafts Plan to Build Critical Mineral Reserves for Emergencies
EU Drafts Plan to Build Critical Mineral Reserves for Emergencies
Sputnik International
The European Union intends to create stockpiles of critical minerals and components for repairing cables in case of emergencies, media reported on Saturday, citing the draft document of the European Commission.
2025-07-05T09:16+0000
2025-07-05T09:16+0000
world
brussels
european union (eu)
european commission
minerals
mineral resources
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_620632a3e3f7ba87b9eb41fda1482ef7.jpg
According to the report, Brussels plans to create such stockpiles against the background growing concerns about the EU's vulnerability to possible attacks. Within the framework of the document the EU also intends to accelerate its work on creation of permanent magnets on the level of the Union. Moreover, the members of the Union will have to coordinate creation of food, medicines and nuclear fuel supplies, the media reported. The media specified that the document will be published next week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/quad-countries-announce-launch-of-critical-minerals-initiative-1122383458.html
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_117:0:2466:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_b2f98c82da3422afc81d8ad625471498.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, european commission, critical minerals, emergencies
european union, european commission, critical minerals, emergencies

EU Drafts Plan to Build Critical Mineral Reserves for Emergencies

09:16 GMT 05.07.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoFILE- In this June 23, 2016 file photo, a worker on a lift adjusts the EU flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels
FILE- In this June 23, 2016 file photo, a worker on a lift adjusts the EU flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union intends to create stockpiles of critical minerals and components for repairing cables in case of emergencies, media reported on Saturday, citing the draft document of the European Commission.
According to the report, Brussels plans to create such stockpiles against the background growing concerns about the EU's vulnerability to possible attacks.
Within the framework of the document the EU also intends to accelerate its work on creation of permanent magnets on the level of the Union. Moreover, the members of the Union will have to coordinate creation of food, medicines and nuclear fuel supplies, the media reported.

"The EU faces an increasingly complex and deteriorating risk landscape marked by rising geopolitical tensions, including conflict, the mounting impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and hybrid and cyber threats," the document read.

The media specified that the document will be published next week.
A rare earth magnet being inspected at MP Materials' Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2025
Economy
Quad Countries Announce Launch of Critical Minerals Initiative
2 July, 09:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала