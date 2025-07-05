https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/eu-drafts-plan-to-build-critical-mineral-reserves-for-emergencies-1122397446.html

EU Drafts Plan to Build Critical Mineral Reserves for Emergencies

EU Drafts Plan to Build Critical Mineral Reserves for Emergencies

Sputnik International

The European Union intends to create stockpiles of critical minerals and components for repairing cables in case of emergencies, media reported on Saturday, citing the draft document of the European Commission.

2025-07-05T09:16+0000

2025-07-05T09:16+0000

2025-07-05T09:16+0000

world

brussels

european union (eu)

european commission

minerals

mineral resources

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_620632a3e3f7ba87b9eb41fda1482ef7.jpg

According to the report, Brussels plans to create such stockpiles against the background growing concerns about the EU's vulnerability to possible attacks. Within the framework of the document the EU also intends to accelerate its work on creation of permanent magnets on the level of the Union. Moreover, the members of the Union will have to coordinate creation of food, medicines and nuclear fuel supplies, the media reported. The media specified that the document will be published next week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/quad-countries-announce-launch-of-critical-minerals-initiative-1122383458.html

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union, european commission, critical minerals, emergencies