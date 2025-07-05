https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/eu-drafts-plan-to-build-critical-mineral-reserves-for-emergencies-1122397446.html
EU Drafts Plan to Build Critical Mineral Reserves for Emergencies
The European Union intends to create stockpiles of critical minerals and components for repairing cables in case of emergencies, media reported on Saturday, citing the draft document of the European Commission.
According to the report, Brussels plans to create such stockpiles against the background growing concerns about the EU's vulnerability to possible attacks. Within the framework of the document the EU also intends to accelerate its work on creation of permanent magnets on the level of the Union. Moreover, the members of the Union will have to coordinate creation of food, medicines and nuclear fuel supplies, the media reported. The media specified that the document will be published next week.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union intends to create stockpiles of critical minerals and components for repairing cables in case of emergencies, media reported on Saturday, citing the draft document of the European Commission.
According to the report, Brussels plans to create such stockpiles
against the background growing concerns about the EU's vulnerability to possible attacks.
Within the framework of the document the EU also intends to accelerate its work on creation of permanent magnets on the level of the Union. Moreover, the members of the Union will have to coordinate creation of food, medicines and nuclear fuel supplies, the media reported.
"The EU faces an increasingly complex and deteriorating risk landscape marked by rising geopolitical tensions, including conflict, the mounting impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and hybrid and cyber threats," the document read.
The media specified that the document will be published next week.