https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/us-ukraine-minerals-deal-isnt-worth-the-paper-its-printed-on---expert-1121971939.html

US-Ukraine Minerals Deal ‘Isn't Worth the Paper it's Printed On' - Expert

US-Ukraine Minerals Deal ‘Isn't Worth the Paper it's Printed On' - Expert

Sputnik International

The new minerals deal is unlikely to yield any payoff for Ukraine, Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University, told Sputnik.

2025-05-03T12:10+0000

2025-05-03T12:10+0000

2025-05-03T12:10+0000

analysis

us

ukraine

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

minerals

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121972355_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bae7c35a6cb047988fc662cb646cc6ab.jpg

The new minerals deal is unlikely to yield any payoff for Ukraine, Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University, told Sputnik.Shifting NarrativeUS president Donald Trump will point to the agreement as evidence that he no longer lets the US be seen as the sole party responsible for allowing Ukraine to continue the conflict "at no expense and with no costs," noted the pundit.But Here’s the CatchAlmost three-quarters of Ukraine’s mineral reserves are in Russian-controlled areas, raising serious doubts about the deal’s viability and long-term payoff – a key detail Western media prefers to ignore. Political Payoff If framed in terms of what America gains in return for its support of Ukraine, there may be some political benefit – especially among conservative circles in the US, Crosston notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/geopolitical-royal-flush-or-empty-promises-whats-behind-trumps-minerals-deal-with-zelensky-1121968515.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what's behind trump zelensky mineral deal, what's behind us-ukraine mineral deal, will new us-ukraine minerals deal bring any payoff