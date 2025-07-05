https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/israel-conceals-data-on-5-military-facilities-hit-by-iran-in-june---reports-1122398485.html

Israel Conceals Data on 5 Military Facilities Hit by Iran in June - Reports

Israel Conceals Data on 5 Military Facilities Hit by Iran in June - Reports

Israel concealed information about Iran's successful strikes on its five military facilities during the recent escalation, which can be explained by strict military censorship laws in the Jewish state, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing satellite radar data provided by scientists of US Oregon State University.

These facilities, located in the north, south and center of Israel, were struck with a total of six Iranian missiles, the report read. Among these facilities there are Tel Nof air base, a logistics base and an intelligence gathering center, the newspaper reported. According to the analysis, conducted by The Telegraph, most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted, but the proportion of the missiles that went through Israel's air defenses was increasing during the first eight days of the escalation. The Israeli Defense Forces refused to give any comments on the issues of interception of missiles and the damage, inflicted by Tehran, The Telegraph reported. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. The parties exchanged strikes for 12 days, which were joined by the United States, which carried out a one-time attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. The following evening, Tehran launched missile strikes on the US base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The IAEA has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.

