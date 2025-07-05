https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/pashinyan-targets-armenian-apostolic-church-to-weaken-nation--opposition-leader-1122398231.html
Pashinyan Targets Armenian Apostolic Church to Weaken Nation – Opposition Leader
Pashinyan Targets Armenian Apostolic Church to Weaken Nation – Opposition Leader
Sputnik International
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to remove the Catholicos of All Armenians from the Patriarchate "under fabricated pretexts," says Aram Sargsyan, head of Armenia’s Democratic Party and co-founder of the Miasin movement.
2025-07-05T10:24+0000
2025-07-05T10:24+0000
2025-07-05T10:24+0000
world
nikol pashinyan
karen karapetyan
armenia
nagorno-karabakh
church
arrest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317369_0:0:3168:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_b54125281e6c0ff707bd13fae47a1302.jpg
"This is an attack on the entire Armenian Apostolic Church," he tells Sputnik. Commenting on the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Sargsyan noted that "in seven years, Pashinyan never had an issue with him – until Karapetyan declared his support for the Church." "Suddenly, he was told he had no right to do so and was illegally arrested without cause. A man who contributed so much to both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh has become inconvenient. The message is clear," Sargsyan concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/persecution-of-church-exposes-pashinyans-anti-armenian-agenda---1122388133.html
armenia
nagorno-karabakh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317369_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3677bfe2ee3afa68e5d1b382d8c1f458.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
armenian apostolic church, weaken nation, opposition leader, catholicos of all armenians from the patriarchate
armenian apostolic church, weaken nation, opposition leader, catholicos of all armenians from the patriarchate
Pashinyan Targets Armenian Apostolic Church to Weaken Nation – Opposition Leader
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to remove the Catholicos of All Armenians from the Patriarchate "under fabricated pretexts," says Aram Sargsyan, head of Armenia’s Democratic Party and co-founder of the Miasin movement.
"This is an attack on the entire Armenian Apostolic Church
," he tells Sputnik.
"This is a deliberate political strategy aimed at dismantling the last remaining national institution. And our enemies are rejoicing – openly. They see this as their opportunity to begin seizing Armenian territory," Sargsyan added.
Commenting on the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Sargsyan noted that "in seven years, Pashinyan never had an issue with him – until Karapetyan declared his support for the Church."
"Suddenly, he was told he had no right to do so and was illegally arrested without cause. A man who contributed so much to both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh has become inconvenient. The message is clear," Sargsyan concluded.