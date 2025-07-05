https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/pashinyan-targets-armenian-apostolic-church-to-weaken-nation--opposition-leader-1122398231.html

Pashinyan Targets Armenian Apostolic Church to Weaken Nation – Opposition Leader

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to remove the Catholicos of All Armenians from the Patriarchate "under fabricated pretexts," says Aram Sargsyan, head of Armenia’s Democratic Party and co-founder of the Miasin movement.

"This is an attack on the entire Armenian Apostolic Church," he tells Sputnik. Commenting on the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Sargsyan noted that "in seven years, Pashinyan never had an issue with him – until Karapetyan declared his support for the Church." "Suddenly, he was told he had no right to do so and was illegally arrested without cause. A man who contributed so much to both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh has become inconvenient. The message is clear," Sargsyan concluded.

