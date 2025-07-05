https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/russian-geran-2-drones-strike-foreign-mercenaries-in-zaporozhye-region-1122397753.html

Russian Geran-2 Drones Strike Foreign Mercenaries in Zaporozhye Region

The Russian armed forces hit the location of foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporozhye Region with Geran-2 drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The video shows elimination of foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian armed forces with Geran-2 UAVs in the area of the Meridian recreation center in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a comment to the published video. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the West had cemented itself as a party to the Ukrainian conflict by sending mercenaries to take part in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has admitted that a number of countries are sending their regular military personnel to Ukraine under the guise of mercenaries. The Russian Defense Ministry has been warning foreign mercenaries against traveling to fight in Ukraine. Those who do not have the status of combatants under international law are not eligible for protection as prisoners of war, it says. The Zaporozhye Region is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River. It became part of Russia after a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues to shell the area. More than 70% of the region is now under Russian control; the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has been the temporary administrative center of the region.

