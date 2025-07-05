https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/sy-hersh-says-lack-of-radiation-means-iran-moved-uranium-before-us-attack-1122397890.html

Sy Hersh Says Lack of Radiation Means Iran Moved Uranium Before US Attack

No signs of radioactive contamination have been detected since US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, suggesting that enriched uranium may have been removed from key sites before the attack, Seymour Hersh says.

Veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh says Iran moved highly-enriched uranium from key sites before attacks ordered by US President Donald Trump.The US Air Force and US Navy targeted deeply-buried Iranian nuclear sites, including those in Fordow and Isfahan, in the June 22 operation codenamed 'Midnight Hammer'. Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth both claimed the targets had been "obliterated." But Hersh’s sources say Iran had already removed large quantities of uranium enriched to up to 60% of the fissile isotope U235.The attack on Isfahan — a site believed to be involved in further uranium enrichment and processing — used cruise missiles launched from a US Navy submarine.While the official objective of the strike was the "complete dismantlement" of Iran’s nuclear program, Hersh argues it was merely aimed at a temporary disruption and the destruction of critical infrastructure.His sources say the destruction of Fordow and Isfahan has set Iran's nuclear development back by several years, but did not eliminate the program entirely.“Results? Glass is half-full," Hersh writes. "a couple of years of respite and uncertain future. Critics? Half-empty. Reality? Half-full. There you are.”He stresses that Israel was the main beneficiary of the operation, while the risk remains that Iran could restore its nuclear infrastructure and eventually resume the program.

