West Knows Truth But Pushes Russia Demonization For War Prep – OSCE Envoy

The West understands perfectly well what is really happening, but deliberately demonizes Russia in order to prepare for a conflict, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Maxim Buyakevich told Sputnik.

"There are well-educated and very smart people in the West who understand perfectly well what is happening, but deliberately ignore the manipulations from the Ukrainian side and Western propaganda," he said. Buyakevich stressed that their task is the demonization of Russia in order to prepare public opinion in Europe for a possible military conflict with the country.

