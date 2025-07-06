https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/brics-summit-kicks-off-in-brazil-1122399056.html

BRICS Summit Kicks Off in Brazil

BRICS Summit Kicks Off in Brazil

Sputnik International

The 17th BRICS summit starts in the Brazilian seaside resort of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

2025-07-06T06:44+0000

2025-07-06T06:44+0000

2025-07-06T06:57+0000

world

brics

rio de janeiro

brazil

maxim oreshkin

sergey lavrov

russia

sputnik

narendra modi

abbas araghchi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122108043_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_030788b15ba9efbb3db63319e46d6c21.jpg

The two-day summit will bring together senior officials from the world's major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the BRICS summit's plenary session via a video link, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit in person.Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.Also earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil for his fourth visit, aiming to strengthen India-Brazil ties in trade, defense, and energy during the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with President Lula.Cooperation between the BRICS states and the countries of the Global South and East is a determining factor for the entire global economy, the Russian president's deputy chief of staff, Maxim Oreshkin, earlier said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/lula-slams-old-fashioned-imf-at-brics-bank-summit-1122396885.html

rio de janeiro

brazil

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the 17th brics summit starts in the brazilian seaside resort of rio de janeiro on sunday.