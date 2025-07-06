BRICS Summit Kicks Off in Brazil
06:44 GMT 06.07.2025 (Updated: 06:57 GMT 06.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center front, during the opening session of the First Sherpa Meeting in preparation for the July BRICS meeting in Brazil, at Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
RIO DE JANEIRO, (Sputnik) - The 17th BRICS summit starts in the Brazilian seaside resort of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
The two-day summit will bring together senior officials from the world's major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the BRICS summit's plenary session via a video link, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit in person.
📹BRICS Summit buzz builds in Rio
Sputnik’s correspondent reports from the Museum of Modern Art in Rio, set to host the 17th BRICS Summit.
Security is tight: over 20,000 troops have been deployed and police checkpoints are in place.
Delegations arrive on July 5 and 6
Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.
🚨 WATCH: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Brazil for the BRICS summit
Also earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil for his fourth visit, aiming to strengthen India-Brazil ties in trade, defense, and energy during the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with President Lula.
Cooperation between the BRICS states and the countries of the Global South and East is a determining factor for the entire global economy, the Russian president's deputy chief of staff, Maxim Oreshkin, earlier said.
