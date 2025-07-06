https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/demanding-meeting-with-putin-zelensky-aims-to-reaffirm-his-legitimacy---zakharova-1122399319.html

Demanding Meeting With Putin, Zelensky Aims to Reaffirm His Legitimacy - Zakharova

Demanding Meeting With Putin, Zelensky Aims to Reaffirm His Legitimacy - Zakharova

Through a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky wants to "reaffirm" his legitimacy bypassing legal means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Because he [Zelensky] does not need to reaffirm his legitimacy through legal procedures, but in any other way to prove that he is in power," Zakharova said in an interview with the Bolshoy Vopros ("Big Question") TV show. She noted that, in addition to this, Zelensky was madly afraid that he would be forgotten, that he would no longer be needed by the West and would be pushed aside. On June 19, Putin said he was ready to meet with Zelensky, but the question remained who on the Ukrainian side would sign the documents. There is no way to extend the powers of the president of Ukraine, even under martial law, and if the head of Ukraine is illegitimate, then the entire system of power in the country becomes illegitimate, Putin noted.

