Hamas' Revisions to Truce Deal With Israel Unacceptable - Netanyahu's Adviser

Israeli authorities have called changes proposed by Palestinian movement Hamas for a truce deal in the Gaza Strip unacceptable, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman has said.

"Hamas's revisions to the Qatari proposal were handed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel. After assessing the situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed us to respond to the invitation for negotiations in an indirect dialogue format and to continue contacts on the subject of returning our hostages - on the basis of the Qatari initiative, which Israel has already accepted," Gendelman said on Telegram on Saturday. Israeli officials will depart for talks with the Palestinian movement in Qatar on Sunday, Gendelman added. Earlier this week, Hamas confirmed its positive response to the proposal for a new ceasefire agreement with Israel and its readiness to start negotiations. On Saturday, the Ynet news portal reported, citing a senior Israeli source, that Israeli authorities decided to send a delegation to Qatar for indirect talks on a ceasefire deal with Hamas. On June 30, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo, along with other mediators, was trying to broker a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of Israeli hostages. US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday that Israel had agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-day ceasefire. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from Gaza. After that, militants of Hamas penetrated the border areas, opening fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched strikes and later ground operation in Gaza. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 57,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and spread to Lebanon and Yemen.

