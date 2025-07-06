https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/russian-forces-take-control-of-poddubnoye-sobolevka-settlements---mod-1122399529.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Poddubnoye, Sobolevka Settlements - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces took control of the settlement of Poddubnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Sobolevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of decisive actions, Units of Battlegroup Zapad liberated Sobolevka in the Kharkov region ... As a result of active and decisive actions of Units of Battlegroup Vostok, Poddubnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Units of Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 390 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian troops, as well as six motor vehicles and three artillery pieces, five electronic warfare stations, one US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns, the ministry also said.Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 175 Ukrainian troops, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, 11 cars and five field artillery pieces, a materiel depot, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian soldiers, one motor vehicle, an electronic warfare station, five field artillery guns, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 70 Ukrainian soldiers, a field artillery gun, seven electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, four materiel depots and an enemy fuel depot, the ministry added.

