Cooperation Within BRICS Has Never Been and Will Never Be Aimed at Third Countries – Kremlin
Moscow has seen statements by US President Donald Trump about the possibility of introducing additional duties on BRICS countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We have indeed seen such statements from president Trump," Peskov told reporters, noting that the interaction within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against third countries.Russian diplomats are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani side and defend the interests of the detained Russians, Peskov said.Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov are in contact with Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, Peskov said.Moscow is convinced that Russia and Azerbaijan should remain partners and allies, Peskov said, adding that problems between the two countries should be resolved constructively.
Cooperation Within BRICS Has Never Been and Will Never Be Aimed at Third Countries – Kremlin

10:10 GMT 07.07.2025 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 07.07.2025)
Moscow has seen statements by US President Donald Trump about the possibility of introducing additional duties on BRICS countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We have indeed seen such statements from president Trump," Peskov told reporters, noting that the interaction within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against third countries.
Russian diplomats are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani side and defend the interests of the detained Russians, Peskov said.
"Our embassies and our diplomatic departments are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani side and defend the interests of the detained Russians, using all the opportunities provided by law and existing diplomatic practice," Peskov told reporters when asked about the level of dialogue between Russia and Azerbaijan.
Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov are in contact with Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, Peskov said.
Moscow is convinced that Russia and Azerbaijan should remain partners and allies, Peskov said, adding that problems between the two countries should be resolved constructively.
