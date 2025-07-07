https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/cooperation-within-brics-has-never-been-and-will-never-be-aimed-at-third-countries--kremlin--1122406705.html
Cooperation Within BRICS Has Never Been and Will Never Be Aimed at Third Countries – Kremlin
Cooperation Within BRICS Has Never Been and Will Never Be Aimed at Third Countries – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Moscow has seen statements by US President Donald Trump about the possibility of introducing additional duties on BRICS countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2025-07-07T10:10+0000
2025-07-07T10:10+0000
2025-07-07T10:20+0000
world
dmitry peskov
donald trump
alexander bastrykin
russia
azerbaijan
brics
russian investigative committee
moscow
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg
"We have indeed seen such statements from president Trump," Peskov told reporters, noting that the interaction within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against third countries.Russian diplomats are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani side and defend the interests of the detained Russians, Peskov said.Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov are in contact with Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, Peskov said.Moscow is convinced that Russia and Azerbaijan should remain partners and allies, Peskov said, adding that problems between the two countries should be resolved constructively.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russian-foreign-ministry-says-no-consular-access-to-russians-arrested-in-azerbaijan-yet-1122388667.html
russia
azerbaijan
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de7fddfc35e93301aad9681400e8b489.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cooperation within brics, third countries, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, brics countries
cooperation within brics, third countries, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, brics countries
Cooperation Within BRICS Has Never Been and Will Never Be Aimed at Third Countries – Kremlin
10:10 GMT 07.07.2025 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 07.07.2025)
Moscow has seen statements by US President Donald Trump about the possibility of introducing additional duties on BRICS countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We have indeed seen such statements from president Trump," Peskov told reporters, noting that the interaction within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against third countries.
Russian diplomats are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani side and defend the interests of the detained Russians, Peskov said.
"Our embassies and our diplomatic departments are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani side and defend the interests of the detained Russians, using all the opportunities provided by law and existing diplomatic practice," Peskov told reporters when asked about the level of dialogue between Russia and Azerbaijan.
Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov are in contact with Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, Peskov said.
Moscow is convinced that Russia and Azerbaijan
should remain partners and allies, Peskov said, adding that problems between the two countries should be resolved constructively.