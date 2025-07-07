International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/epstein-cover-up-doj-and-fbi-claim-no-crime--but-somethings-seriously-off---1122409892.html
Epstein Cover-Up? DOJ and FBI Claim No Crime – but Something’s Seriously Off
Epstein Cover-Up? DOJ and FBI Claim No Crime – but Something’s Seriously Off
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s DOJ and FBI say there’s no proof Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" or was murdered. Why does that sound fishy?
2025-07-07T18:31+0000
2025-07-07T18:31+0000
americas
us
jeffrey epstein
bill clinton
prince andrew
israel
united kingdom (uk)
mossad
doj
fbi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107618/77/1076187751_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_68f86fd24de7f516670ccaa7d971d022.jpg
DOJ &amp; FBI Flip Flop 'Little Black Book' FBI says there is no Epstein "client list," but what about his book of contacts – discovered by journalist Nick Bryant in 2012, and resurfaced in a 2019 probe? It listed Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, ex-Israel PM Ehud Barak, and other US/foreign elites. No Third Parties Involved? The FBI says Epstein’s explicit images of minor victims “did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing.” Yet past photos show Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, whom Epstein allegedly trafficked to the UK royal. Giuffre: The Dead Don't SpeakGiuffre could've shed light on the FBI claims, but coincidentally she died by suicide on April 25. In 2021, she sued Prince Andrew, alleging he sexually abused her at 17. He denied it, but settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. 'Lolita Express'In 2021, Epstein’s ex-pilot testified at the trial of the sex offender's associate Ghislaine Maxwell that powerful men, including Clinton and Trump, flew on Epstein’s jet, the Lolita Express. He said he was usually alerted in advance for VIPs like Clinton. Epstein's 'Pedophile Island' Giuffre claimed Bill Clinton visited Little St. James, where underage girls were allegedly trafficked. Ex-Epstein employee Steve Scully also said he saw Clinton there. Clinton denies ever visiting the island. Honey Traps? Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome claimed he kept sex tapes of figures like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson – although she later retracted. Rumors persist that he ran honey traps for intelligence agencies, including Mossad. Epstein Killed Himself? The FBI cites video recording showing no one entered Epstein’s cell area the night he died in 2019 – but doubts remain. Footage of his first attempt was “mistakenly” deleted; wrong block footage saved. His cellmate was moved, and checks were skipped on the day of his death.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211230/what-does-the-maxwell-verdict-mean-for-prince-andrew--other-alleged-high-profile-sex-abusers-1091917159.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/us-intel-asset-why-epstein-files-may-never-see-the-light-of-day-1121663337.html
americas
israel
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107618/77/1076187751_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1d861c649bcc9a8422cff53e7c5c1d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeffrey epstein, pam bondi, kash patel, epstein didn't kill himself, epstein had no client list, epstein's little black book, lolita express, pedophile island, maxwell, epstein worked for mossad, israeli secret agent
jeffrey epstein, pam bondi, kash patel, epstein didn't kill himself, epstein had no client list, epstein's little black book, lolita express, pedophile island, maxwell, epstein worked for mossad, israeli secret agent

Epstein Cover-Up? DOJ and FBI Claim No Crime – but Something’s Seriously Off

18:31 GMT 07.07.2025
© AP Photo / Richard DrewUnited States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.
United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2025
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump’s DOJ and FBI say there’s no proof Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" or was murdered. Why does that sound fishy?

DOJ & FBI Flip Flop

February: DOJ releases Epstein files, but only already leaked docs.
March: DOJ claims FBI provided thousands of new pages.
May: AG Pam Bondi says FBI reviewing 10K+ child abuse videos.
July: FBI concludes no client list, no blackmail, child abuse data sealed.

'Little Black Book'

FBI says there is no Epstein "client list," but what about his book of contacts – discovered by journalist Nick Bryant in 2012, and resurfaced in a 2019 probe?
It listed Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, ex-Israel PM Ehud Barak, and other US/foreign elites.

No Third Parties Involved?

The FBI says Epstein’s explicit images of minor victims “did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing.”
Yet past photos show Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, whom Epstein allegedly trafficked to the UK royal.
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2025
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
© Photo : Florida Southern District Court

Giuffre: The Dead Don't Speak

Giuffre could've shed light on the FBI claims, but coincidentally she died by suicide on April 25. In 2021, she sued Prince Andrew, alleging he sexually abused her at 17. He denied it, but settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

'Lolita Express'

In 2021, Epstein’s ex-pilot testified at the trial of the sex offender's associate Ghislaine Maxwell that powerful men, including Clinton and Trump, flew on Epstein’s jet, the Lolita Express.
He said he was usually alerted in advance for VIPs like Clinton.

Epstein's 'Pedophile Island'

Giuffre claimed Bill Clinton visited Little St. James, where underage girls were allegedly trafficked.
Ex-Epstein employee Steve Scully also said he saw Clinton there. Clinton denies ever visiting the island.
n this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
World
What Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
30 December 2021, 13:25 GMT

Honey Traps?

Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome claimed he kept sex tapes of figures like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson – although she later retracted.
Rumors persist that he ran honey traps for intelligence agencies, including Mossad.

Epstein Killed Himself?

The FBI cites video recording showing no one entered Epstein’s cell area the night he died in 2019 – but doubts remain.
Footage of his first attempt was “mistakenly” deleted; wrong block footage saved.
His cellmate was moved, and checks were skipped on the day of his death.
Jeffrey Epstein Associate - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2025
Americas
US Intel Asset? Why Epstein Files May Never See the Light of Day
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала