Epstein Cover-Up? DOJ and FBI Claim No Crime – but Something’s Seriously Off
© AP Photo / Richard DrewUnited States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.
Donald Trump’s DOJ and FBI say there’s no proof Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" or was murdered. Why does that sound fishy?
DOJ & FBI Flip Flop
February: DOJ releases Epstein files, but only already leaked docs.
March: DOJ claims FBI provided thousands of new pages.
May: AG Pam Bondi says FBI reviewing 10K+ child abuse videos.
July: FBI concludes no client list, no blackmail, child abuse data sealed.
'Little Black Book'
FBI says there is no Epstein "client list," but what about his book of contacts – discovered by journalist Nick Bryant in 2012, and resurfaced in a 2019 probe?
It listed Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, ex-Israel PM Ehud Barak, and other US/foreign elites.
No Third Parties Involved?
The FBI says Epstein’s explicit images of minor victims “did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing.”
Yet past photos show Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, whom Epstein allegedly trafficked to the UK royal.
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Giuffre: The Dead Don't Speak
Giuffre could've shed light on the FBI claims, but coincidentally she died by suicide on April 25. In 2021, she sued Prince Andrew, alleging he sexually abused her at 17. He denied it, but settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
'Lolita Express'
In 2021, Epstein’s ex-pilot testified at the trial of the sex offender's associate Ghislaine Maxwell that powerful men, including Clinton and Trump, flew on Epstein’s jet, the Lolita Express.
He said he was usually alerted in advance for VIPs like Clinton.
Epstein's 'Pedophile Island'
Giuffre claimed Bill Clinton visited Little St. James, where underage girls were allegedly trafficked.
Ex-Epstein employee Steve Scully also said he saw Clinton there. Clinton denies ever visiting the island.
Honey Traps?
Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome claimed he kept sex tapes of figures like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson – although she later retracted.
Rumors persist that he ran honey traps for intelligence agencies, including Mossad.
Epstein Killed Himself?
The FBI cites video recording showing no one entered Epstein’s cell area the night he died in 2019 – but doubts remain.
Footage of his first attempt was “mistakenly” deleted; wrong block footage saved.
His cellmate was moved, and checks were skipped on the day of his death.