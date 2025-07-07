https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/epstein-cover-up-doj-and-fbi-claim-no-crime--but-somethings-seriously-off---1122409892.html

Epstein Cover-Up? DOJ and FBI Claim No Crime – but Something’s Seriously Off

Epstein Cover-Up? DOJ and FBI Claim No Crime – but Something’s Seriously Off

Sputnik International

Donald Trump’s DOJ and FBI say there’s no proof Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" or was murdered. Why does that sound fishy?

2025-07-07T18:31+0000

2025-07-07T18:31+0000

2025-07-07T18:31+0000

americas

us

jeffrey epstein

bill clinton

prince andrew

israel

united kingdom (uk)

mossad

doj

fbi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107618/77/1076187751_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_68f86fd24de7f516670ccaa7d971d022.jpg

DOJ & FBI Flip Flop 'Little Black Book' FBI says there is no Epstein "client list," but what about his book of contacts – discovered by journalist Nick Bryant in 2012, and resurfaced in a 2019 probe? It listed Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, ex-Israel PM Ehud Barak, and other US/foreign elites. No Third Parties Involved? The FBI says Epstein’s explicit images of minor victims “did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing.” Yet past photos show Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, whom Epstein allegedly trafficked to the UK royal. Giuffre: The Dead Don't SpeakGiuffre could've shed light on the FBI claims, but coincidentally she died by suicide on April 25. In 2021, she sued Prince Andrew, alleging he sexually abused her at 17. He denied it, but settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. 'Lolita Express'In 2021, Epstein’s ex-pilot testified at the trial of the sex offender's associate Ghislaine Maxwell that powerful men, including Clinton and Trump, flew on Epstein’s jet, the Lolita Express. He said he was usually alerted in advance for VIPs like Clinton. Epstein's 'Pedophile Island' Giuffre claimed Bill Clinton visited Little St. James, where underage girls were allegedly trafficked. Ex-Epstein employee Steve Scully also said he saw Clinton there. Clinton denies ever visiting the island. Honey Traps? Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome claimed he kept sex tapes of figures like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson – although she later retracted. Rumors persist that he ran honey traps for intelligence agencies, including Mossad. Epstein Killed Himself? The FBI cites video recording showing no one entered Epstein’s cell area the night he died in 2019 – but doubts remain. Footage of his first attempt was “mistakenly” deleted; wrong block footage saved. His cellmate was moved, and checks were skipped on the day of his death.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211230/what-does-the-maxwell-verdict-mean-for-prince-andrew--other-alleged-high-profile-sex-abusers-1091917159.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/us-intel-asset-why-epstein-files-may-never-see-the-light-of-day-1121663337.html

americas

israel

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

jeffrey epstein, pam bondi, kash patel, epstein didn't kill himself, epstein had no client list, epstein's little black book, lolita express, pedophile island, maxwell, epstein worked for mossad, israeli secret agent