Russian Forces Take Control of Settlement of Dachnoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the settlement of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of forces, the Dachnoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Bessalovka in the Sumy Region. Russian air defense systems shot down 402 drones over the past day, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 440 servicepeople, five combat armored vehicles, 11 pickups and three field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian troops over the given period, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the settlement of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of forces, the Dachnoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Bessalovka in the Sumy Region.
Russian air defense systems shot down 402 drones over the past day, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 440 servicepeople, five combat armored vehicles, 11 pickups and three field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian troops over the given period, the ministry added.