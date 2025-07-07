https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/trump-says-musk-gone-off-the-rails-with-plans-to-launch-new-political-party-1122404239.html
Trump Says Musk Gone 'Off the Rails' With Plans to Launch New Political Party
US President Donald Trump said he was watching his former ally Elon Musk go "off the rails" with sadness, commenting on the billionaire's plans to create his own political party.
On Saturday, Musk said he had "formed" a new political party dubbed the "America Party." Trump added that there are already enough left-wing Democrats who have "lost their confidence" and reason. The president also mentioned former NASA administrator candidate Jared Isaacman, a close friend of Musk, calling him a "blue blooded Democrat" since he had never donated to the Republican Party before. "I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life," the president wrote, referring to the fact that Musk's company SpaceX is the contractor for many US space contractual agreements. Last month, Musk, amid an ongoing dispute with Trump over the president’s "Big, Beautiful Bill," which reduces federal spending but simultaneously provides serious tax benefits, proposed the creation of a new political party in the United States, stating that the country's political system is currently "one-party." In response to Musk’s criticism of the bill, Trump stated that he would have to "close the shop and return home to South Africa" without subsidies. In late May, Trump announced that he would revoke Isaacman’s candidacy for NASA administrator. US media reported that Trump intended to do so because Isaacman had previously donated to prominent Democratic figures.
"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump added that there are already enough left-wing Democrats who have "lost their confidence" and reason.
The president also mentioned former NASA administrator candidate Jared Isaacman, a close friend of Musk, calling him a "blue blooded Democrat" since he had never donated to the Republican Party before.
"I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life," the president wrote, referring to the fact that Musk's company SpaceX is the contractor for many US space contractual agreements.
Last month, Musk, amid an ongoing dispute with Trump
over the president’s "Big, Beautiful Bill," which reduces federal spending but simultaneously provides serious tax benefits, proposed the creation of a new political party in the United States, stating that the country's political system is currently "one-party." In response to Musk’s criticism of the bill, Trump stated that he would have to "close the shop and return home to South Africa" without subsidies.
In late May, Trump announced that he would revoke Isaacman’s candidacy for NASA administrator. US media reported that Trump intended to do so because Isaacman had previously donated to prominent Democratic figures.