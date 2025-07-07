https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/trump-says-musk-gone-off-the-rails-with-plans-to-launch-new-political-party-1122404239.html

Trump Says Musk Gone 'Off the Rails' With Plans to Launch New Political Party

US President Donald Trump said he was watching his former ally Elon Musk go "off the rails" with sadness, commenting on the billionaire's plans to create his own political party.

On Saturday, Musk said he had "formed" a new political party dubbed the "America Party." Trump added that there are already enough left-wing Democrats who have "lost their confidence" and reason. The president also mentioned former NASA administrator candidate Jared Isaacman, a close friend of Musk, calling him a "blue blooded Democrat" since he had never donated to the Republican Party before. "I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life," the president wrote, referring to the fact that Musk's company SpaceX is the contractor for many US space contractual agreements. Last month, Musk, amid an ongoing dispute with Trump over the president’s "Big, Beautiful Bill," which reduces federal spending but simultaneously provides serious tax benefits, proposed the creation of a new political party in the United States, stating that the country's political system is currently "one-party." In response to Musk’s criticism of the bill, Trump stated that he would have to "close the shop and return home to South Africa" without subsidies. In late May, Trump announced that he would revoke Isaacman’s candidacy for NASA administrator. US media reported that Trump intended to do so because Isaacman had previously donated to prominent Democratic figures.

