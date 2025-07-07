https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/why-does-germany-want-to-ban-afd-party-1122404548.html
Why Does Germany Want to Ban AfD Party?
Why Does Germany Want to Ban AfD Party?
Sputnik International
Popular German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) dares to question censorship, economic decline and the militarization of the country, and that is exactly is why the country's authorities want to ban it, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, believes.
2025-07-07T06:53+0000
2025-07-07T06:53+0000
2025-07-07T06:53+0000
world
germany
friedrich merz
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
christian social union (csu)
saxony
kirill dmitriev
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
alternative for germany (afd)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121974316_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b767e2844714331720df3b4d960b52df.jpg
"AfD is more popular than ever in Germany. Terrified Eurocrats want to ban it — not because it's extreme, but because it dares to question censorship, uncontrolled immigration, militarization, and Germany’s economic decline. Democracy, or fear of it?" Dmitriev said on X. RDIF CEO added that the energy crisis had destroyed energy-intensive German manufacturing. In 2023, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (counterintelligence) recognized the AfD branches in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt as right-wing extremist. In early May 2025, the agency declared AfD to be right-wing extremist throughout the country. This decision allows for an expansion of the arsenal of surveillance tools for the organization and is considered one of the intermediate steps towards banning the political force. AfD had previously overtaken the bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), which won the snap elections, in a number of polls. Alternative for Germany co-chairs Tino Krupalla and Alice Weidel called the party's classification as a right-wing extremist movement a blow to democracy. As a result, AfD filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on May 5. A few days later, the office suspended the status previously assigned to the party. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the possibility of banning the Alternative for Germany in the country, said on May 6 that it was impossible to ban all 10 million of its supporters, and also emphasized the need to scrutinize the earlier decision to recognize the party as right-wing extremist.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/german-counterintelligence-recognizes-afd-as-extremist---statement-1121967087.html
germany
saxony
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121974316_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7018e184f18109d2f29668960197624.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
afd party, german party alternative for germany, russian direct investment fund, militarization of the country
afd party, german party alternative for germany, russian direct investment fund, militarization of the country
Why Does Germany Want to Ban AfD Party?
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Popular German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) dares to question censorship, economic decline and the militarization of the country, and that is exactly is why the country's authorities want to ban it, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, believes.
"AfD is more popular than ever in Germany. Terrified Eurocrats want to ban it — not because it's extreme, but because it dares to question censorship, uncontrolled immigration, militarization, and Germany’s economic decline. Democracy, or fear of it?" Dmitriev said on X.
RDIF CEO added that the energy crisis had destroyed energy-intensive German manufacturing.
In 2023, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (counterintelligence) recognized the AfD branches in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt as right-wing extremist. In early May 2025, the agency declared AfD
to be right-wing extremist throughout the country. This decision allows for an expansion of the arsenal of surveillance tools for the organization and is considered one of the intermediate steps towards banning the political force. AfD had previously overtaken the bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), which won the snap elections, in a number of polls.
Alternative for Germany co-chairs Tino Krupalla and Alice Weidel called the party's classification as a right-wing extremist movement a blow to democracy. As a result, AfD filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on May 5. A few days later, the office suspended the status previously assigned to the party.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the possibility of banning the Alternative for Germany in the country, said on May 6 that it was impossible to ban all 10 million of its supporters, and also emphasized the need to scrutinize the earlier decision to recognize the party as right-wing extremist.