International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/why-does-germany-want-to-ban-afd-party-1122404548.html
Why Does Germany Want to Ban AfD Party?
Why Does Germany Want to Ban AfD Party?
Sputnik International
Popular German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) dares to question censorship, economic decline and the militarization of the country, and that is exactly is why the country's authorities want to ban it, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, believes.
2025-07-07T06:53+0000
2025-07-07T06:53+0000
world
germany
friedrich merz
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
christian social union (csu)
saxony
kirill dmitriev
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
alternative for germany (afd)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121974316_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b767e2844714331720df3b4d960b52df.jpg
"AfD is more popular than ever in Germany. Terrified Eurocrats want to ban it — not because it's extreme, but because it dares to question censorship, uncontrolled immigration, militarization, and Germany’s economic decline. Democracy, or fear of it?" Dmitriev said on X. RDIF CEO added that the energy crisis had destroyed energy-intensive German manufacturing. In 2023, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (counterintelligence) recognized the AfD branches in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt as right-wing extremist. In early May 2025, the agency declared AfD to be right-wing extremist throughout the country. This decision allows for an expansion of the arsenal of surveillance tools for the organization and is considered one of the intermediate steps towards banning the political force. AfD had previously overtaken the bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), which won the snap elections, in a number of polls. Alternative for Germany co-chairs Tino Krupalla and Alice Weidel called the party's classification as a right-wing extremist movement a blow to democracy. As a result, AfD filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on May 5. A few days later, the office suspended the status previously assigned to the party. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the possibility of banning the Alternative for Germany in the country, said on May 6 that it was impossible to ban all 10 million of its supporters, and also emphasized the need to scrutinize the earlier decision to recognize the party as right-wing extremist.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/german-counterintelligence-recognizes-afd-as-extremist---statement-1121967087.html
germany
saxony
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121974316_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7018e184f18109d2f29668960197624.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
afd party, german party alternative for germany, russian direct investment fund, militarization of the country
afd party, german party alternative for germany, russian direct investment fund, militarization of the country

Why Does Germany Want to Ban AfD Party?

06:53 GMT 07.07.2025
© AP Photo / Michael SohnFILE —An election poster of the German Alternative for Germany party (AfD), right, is attached to a lamppost in front of a giant election poster showing a map of Germany, at the headquarters of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. Slogan reads: 'Now AfD'.
FILE —An election poster of the German Alternative for Germany party (AfD), right, is attached to a lamppost in front of a giant election poster showing a map of Germany, at the headquarters of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. Slogan reads: 'Now AfD'. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2025
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Popular German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) dares to question censorship, economic decline and the militarization of the country, and that is exactly is why the country's authorities want to ban it, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, believes.
"AfD is more popular than ever in Germany. Terrified Eurocrats want to ban it — not because it's extreme, but because it dares to question censorship, uncontrolled immigration, militarization, and Germany’s economic decline. Democracy, or fear of it?" Dmitriev said on X.
RDIF CEO added that the energy crisis had destroyed energy-intensive German manufacturing.
In 2023, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (counterintelligence) recognized the AfD branches in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt as right-wing extremist. In early May 2025, the agency declared AfD to be right-wing extremist throughout the country. This decision allows for an expansion of the arsenal of surveillance tools for the organization and is considered one of the intermediate steps towards banning the political force. AfD had previously overtaken the bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), which won the snap elections, in a number of polls.
Alternative for Germany co-chairs Tino Krupalla and Alice Weidel called the party's classification as a right-wing extremist movement a blow to democracy. As a result, AfD filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on May 5. A few days later, the office suspended the status previously assigned to the party.
File picture taken May 1, 2019 shows AfD supporters walkin along a party elections poster in Erfurt, Germany. German media outlets are reporting the country's domestic intelligence agency has put the opposition Alternative for Germany party under observation under suspicion of extreme right sympathies - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
World
German Counterintelligence Recognizes AfD as Extremist - Statement
2 May, 10:29 GMT
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the possibility of banning the Alternative for Germany in the country, said on May 6 that it was impossible to ban all 10 million of its supporters, and also emphasized the need to scrutinize the earlier decision to recognize the party as right-wing extremist.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала