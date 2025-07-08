https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/half-a-million-in-central-gaza-might-lose-access-to-medical-care-1122412051.html

Half a Million in Central Gaza Might Lose Access to Medical Care

Half a million people in central Gaza are at risk of losing access to medical care in the coming hours after the main power generator at the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah failed, the Palestinian authorities said on Tuesday.

In late May, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that only 17 of the 38 hospitals in Gaza remained operational despite having to cope with shortages of medicine, equipment, personnel and fuel for their generators. Medical facilities are routinely targeted by the Israeli military, which claims that hospitals harbor Hamas militants. The Palestinian health authority estimates that more than 6,900 people have been killed and more than 24,500 others have been injured since Israel resumed its attacks on the enclave on March 18.

