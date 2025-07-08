https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/russia-awaits-proposals-from-ukraine-regarding-possible-dates-for-a-new-meeting--kremlin-1122412230.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is waiting for proposals from the Ukrainian side on possible dates for a meeting on a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
10:05 GMT 08.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is waiting for proposals from the Ukrainian side on possible dates for a meeting on a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Peskov was asked if there was any progress in agreeing on the date of the next negotiations with Ukraine.
"No. As the president said last week, we are waiting, waiting for proposals from the Ukrainian side on possible dates. As soon as the dates are agreed upon, and we hope that this will be done, we will immediately inform you about it," Peskov told reporters when asked if there was any progress in agreeing on the date of the next negotiations with Ukraine.
The supply of weapons to Kiev is not in line with attempts to promote a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"It is obvious that, of course, these actions [delivery of weapons to Kiev], rather, they probably do not lie in the mainstream of attempts to promote a peaceful settlement. That is, in this case, the line that the Europeans have chosen is absolutely aimed at promoting in every possible way the continuation of military actions
It is clear to Russia that arms supplies to Kiev continue with the participation of European countries
, the official added.
Nevertheless, Russia highly appreciates US President Donald Trump's efforts to initiate a direct negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Additionally, the official said that there is great potential for a restart of economic relations between Russia and the United States, adding that business projects can bring great profits to both countries.
The United States continues to implement sanctions against Russia, Moscow considers them illegal, and they harm entrepreneurs of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"At the moment, the United States is implementing a number of restrictions. We believe that these sanctions are illegal, they harm not only our entrepreneurs but also entrepreneurs of the United States," Peskov said when asked about the conditions under which the US could be excluded from the list of countries unfriendly to Russia.
The list of countries that are unfriendly to Russia may be revised, this is not a doctrine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.
"Of course, the list of unfriendly countries can be revised, this is not a doctrine. A country is unfriendly as long as it takes unfriendly actions towards our country," Peskov told reporters.
The issue of removing country from the list of unfriendly states may be on the agenda with the establishment of relations, the official added.