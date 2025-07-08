https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/russia-awaits-proposals-from-ukraine-regarding-possible-dates-for-a-new-meeting--kremlin-1122412230.html

Russia Awaits Proposals From Ukraine Regarding Possible Dates for a New Meeting – Kremlin

Russia Awaits Proposals From Ukraine Regarding Possible Dates for a New Meeting – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is waiting for proposals from the Ukrainian side on possible dates for a meeting on a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...

Peskov was asked if there was any progress in agreeing on the date of the next negotiations with Ukraine.The supply of weapons to Kiev is not in line with attempts to promote a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.It is clear to Russia that arms supplies to Kiev continue with the participation of European countries, the official added.Nevertheless, Russia highly appreciates US President Donald Trump's efforts to initiate a direct negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Additionally, the official said that there is great potential for a restart of economic relations between Russia and the United States, adding that business projects can bring great profits to both countries.The United States continues to implement sanctions against Russia, Moscow considers them illegal, and they harm entrepreneurs of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.The list of countries that are unfriendly to Russia may be revised, this is not a doctrine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.The issue of removing country from the list of unfriendly states may be on the agenda with the establishment of relations, the official added.

