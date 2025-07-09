https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/armenian-people-become-hostages-in-the-global-war-with-russia-1122418361.html

Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'

"There is currently a war with Russia. Those who are close to Russia – whether partners, past or present – are creating problems against Russia everywhere. People, even without realizing it, end up in such situations – they are simply used," Arthur Anesyan, head of the Armenian community in Montenegro, tells Sputnik.

"The church and the people will be used too", he added. Armenia at The Geopolitical Crossroads

