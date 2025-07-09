International
Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'
Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'
"There is currently a war with Russia. Those who are close to Russia – whether partners, past or present – are creating problems against Russia everywhere. People, even without realizing it, end up in such situations – they are simply used," Arthur Anesyan, head of the Armenian community in Montenegro, tells Sputnik.
"The church and the people will be used too", he added. Armenia at The Geopolitical Crossroads
Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'

12:50 GMT 09.07.2025
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2025
© AP Photo / Johanna Geron
"There is currently a war with Russia. Those who are close to Russia – whether partners, past or present – are creating problems against Russia everywhere. People, even without realizing it, end up in such situations – they are simply used," Arthur Anesyan, head of the Armenian community in Montenegro, tells Sputnik.
"The church and the people will be used too", he added.

Armenia at The Geopolitical Crossroads

"This is all the result of the global war between Russia and the West. Therefore, whoever controls the Caucasus and Asia will dictate who ends up 'under the grinder' and how they will be used," Anesyan reveals.
"Armenia finds itself in a geopolitical position, between Europe and Asia, always at a crossroads, not knowing which direction to move," he says.
Anesyan points out that throughout history, starting from the Byzantine era, the "swings" were constant, and all paths to Iran went through Armenia.
Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2025
World
Crackdown on Clergy Signals Power Grab in Armenia – Analyst
4 July, 08:42 GMT
