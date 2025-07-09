https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/armenian-people-become-hostages-in-the-global-war-with-russia-1122418361.html
Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'
Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'
Sputnik International
"There is currently a war with Russia. Those who are close to Russia – whether partners, past or present – are creating problems against Russia everywhere. People, even without realizing it, end up in such situations – they are simply used," Arthur Anesyan, head of the Armenian community in Montenegro, tells Sputnik.
2025-07-09T12:50+0000
2025-07-09T12:50+0000
2025-07-09T12:50+0000
world
armenia
russia
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d36f844fcbe4760a11f390588cfc5fe9.jpg
"The church and the people will be used too", he added. Armenia at The Geopolitical Crossroads
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/crackdown-on-clergy-signals-power-grab-in-armenia--analyst-1122394265.html
armenia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4c61d5debf650a54f7aa407b4fd751.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, armenia power grab, armenia geopolitical contest
russia-nato showdown, armenia power grab, armenia geopolitical contest
Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'
"There is currently a war with Russia. Those who are close to Russia – whether partners, past or present – are creating problems against Russia everywhere. People, even without realizing it, end up in such situations – they are simply used," Arthur Anesyan, head of the Armenian community in Montenegro, tells Sputnik.
Armenia at The Geopolitical Crossroads
"This is all the result of the global war between Russia and the West. Therefore, whoever controls the Caucasus and Asia will dictate who ends up 'under the grinder' and how they will be used," Anesyan reveals.
"Armenia finds itself in a geopolitical position, between Europe and Asia, always at a crossroads, not knowing which direction to move," he says.
Anesyan points out that throughout history, starting from the Byzantine era, the "swings" were constant, and all paths to Iran went through Armenia.