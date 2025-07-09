https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/us-tariffs-on-asean-states-likely-to-hurt-american-consumers-more-than-help-them---expert-1122416811.html

On Monday, US President Donald Trump began sending out trade letters to foreign countries, outlining tariff rates on imports to the US. Among ASEAN states, Indonesia was subjected to a 32% tariff, Thailand and Cambodia faced a 36% tariff, while Malaysia will pay the tariff of 25%.

The highest tariff rate of 40% was introduced for Laos and Myanmar.Recent US tariffs on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries are likely to hurt American consumers more than help them, as many of the imports from the affected states are integral for US consumption and manufacturing, Khoo Ying Hooi, Associate Professor of International Relations and Human Rights at the University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, told Sputnik.At the same time, the professor pointed out that the degree of impact across ASEAN will vary depending on the country, with Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand likely to "bear the brunt" as they are "export-driven economies with significant reliance on US markets." The tariffs also undermine ASEAN's efforts to present itself as a "stable, rules-based economic hub" and could force the countries to reassess their overreliance on the US market, Khoo said. After returning to the White House, Trump began to tighten trade policy: he introduced duties on imports from Mexico and Canada, raised them for China, and then announced tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cars. The culmination was the announcement on April 2 of a 10% base import rate and increased "reciprocal" duties for individual countries. However, a week later, tariff increases were put on hold, and the US began trade negotiations with many trading partners. Earlier on Tuesday, the US president extended the suspension of increased tariffs on foreign goods until August 1.

