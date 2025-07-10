International
Russia
Angara-A5M Rocket Launch Set for 2027 as Roscosmos Completes Vostochny Upgrades
Angara-A5M Rocket Launch Set for 2027 as Roscosmos Completes Vostochny Upgrades
Russian space agency Roscosmos set the first launch of the Angara-A5M heavy-lift rocket for 2027 after considering the schedule for upgrading the Vostochny cosmodrome, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov told Sputnik.
2025-07-10T09:56+0000
2025-07-10T09:56+0000
The Angara-A5 rocket took off for the first time from the Vostochny cosmodrome on April 11, 2024. Its upgraded version will be capable of delivering a heavier payload to the low-Earth orbit than the standard version. Roscosmos has accelerated work on the third oxygen-hydrogen stage for the Angara-A5V rocket, Bakunov said. It is expected be completed by 2030, rather than 2034, as previously planned.
russian space exploration, russian space, angara russian rocket
Angara-A5M Rocket Launch Set for 2027 as Roscosmos Completes Vostochny Upgrades

09:56 GMT 10.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian space agency Roscosmos set the first launch of the Angara-A5M heavy-lift rocket for 2027 after considering the schedule for upgrading the Vostochny cosmodrome, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov told Sputnik.

"The timeline for upgrading the Angara-A5 rocket is linked to the payload it will carry and the modifications underway at the cosmodrome's launch complex. To synchronize all these efforts, we have set the date for 2027," Bakunov said.

The Angara-A5 rocket took off for the first time from the Vostochny cosmodrome on April 11, 2024. Its upgraded version will be capable of delivering a heavier payload to the low-Earth orbit than the standard version.
Beyond Politics
What's Next for Russia's Angara Space Rocket?
23 April 2024, 10:00 GMT
Roscosmos has accelerated work on the third oxygen-hydrogen stage for the Angara-A5V rocket, Bakunov said. It is expected be completed by 2030, rather than 2034, as previously planned.
