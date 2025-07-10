https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/angara-a5m-rocket-launch-set-for-2027-as-roscosmos-completes-vostochny-upgrades-1122422849.html

Angara-A5M Rocket Launch Set for 2027 as Roscosmos Completes Vostochny Upgrades

Angara-A5M Rocket Launch Set for 2027 as Roscosmos Completes Vostochny Upgrades

Sputnik International

Russian space agency Roscosmos set the first launch of the Angara-A5M heavy-lift rocket for 2027 after considering the schedule for upgrading the Vostochny cosmodrome, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov told Sputnik.

2025-07-10T09:56+0000

2025-07-10T09:56+0000

2025-07-10T09:56+0000

russia

roscosmos

angara-a5m

angara

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117901103_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ba3c530105d0b7313599b1d5efb9e1c.jpg

The Angara-A5 rocket took off for the first time from the Vostochny cosmodrome on April 11, 2024. Its upgraded version will be capable of delivering a heavier payload to the low-Earth orbit than the standard version. Roscosmos has accelerated work on the third oxygen-hydrogen stage for the Angara-A5V rocket, Bakunov said. It is expected be completed by 2030, rather than 2034, as previously planned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/whats-next-for-russias-angara-space-rocket-1118062363.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian space exploration, russian space, angara russian rocket