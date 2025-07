https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/rubio-lavrov-meeting-set-for-thursday-on-asean-sidelines--state-dept-1122420786.html

Rubio-Lavrov Meeting Set for Thursday on ASEAN Sidelines – State Dept.

Rubio-Lavrov Meeting Set for Thursday on ASEAN Sidelines – State Dept.

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events is scheduled for 10:00 GMT on Thursday, according to the US State Department schedule.

"6:00 p.m. LOCAL [10:00 GMT] Secretary Rubio meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," the schedule says. Earlier Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that a Lavrov-Rubio meeting in Kuala Lumpur on ASEAN sidelines is being worked out. Lavrov has arrived in Malaysia on a two-day visit, where he will take part in an annual ASEAN foreign ministerial meeting. In Kuala Lumpur, the minister will also have a meeting in the Russia-ASEAN format and participate in the work of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security.

